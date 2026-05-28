Bear Hunter Shortage Raises Alarm

YAMAGUCHI, May 28, 2026 (News On Japan) - Black bears trapped inside box cages have been filmed thrashing about violently and attempting to lunge at handlers, as a sharp rise in bear sightings across Japan this spring raises concerns among local communities and hunters alike.

In footage captured in the mountainous areas of Iwakuni in Yamaguchi Prefecture, multiple bears were seen displaying unusually aggressive behavior. On May 16th, an adult black bear measuring around one meter in length was caught in a box trap originally intended for wild boars.

Mamoru Masakane, head of the Miwa Hunting Association, said the number of captures this year has risen sharply compared with previous years.

"Last year we caught about one bear by May. This year we've already captured three in May alone," Masakane said. "I think there are simply more bears. The mountains may have reached saturation point, and because of food shortages they are coming down closer to residential areas."

In another video, a trapped bear could be seen tearing bark from a tree with its sharp claws and fangs as it attempted to escape. After the animal was removed, deep damage to the tree remained.

"It had torn it apart quite badly," the person who filmed the footage said.

The bear, measuring around one meter long, was later culled.

Bear sightings have continued to spread across Yamaguchi Prefecture, the westernmost prefecture on Japan's main island of Honshu. According to the prefecture's publicly available "Kumappu" bear map, sightings have been concentrated in eastern areas including Iwakuni, though a sighting was also reported in the western city of Shimonoseki on May 25th.

Masakane warned that the aging of hunting association members is becoming a serious problem.

"In another five years, once people of our generation are gone, there may be nobody left," he said. "There aren't many young people joining. Hunting associations themselves are becoming an endangered species. Bears will just roam around freely."

As the breeding season approaches, bears are also expanding their range in other parts of Japan.

In Wakkanai, Hokkaido, two bears were seen crossing a road at around 10 p.m. on May 23rd.

"Isn't that a bear? It's a bear! This is bad!" the person filming exclaimed.

The bears quickly ran away from the scene.

On May 7th in Tomakomai, a large brown bear native to Hokkaido was also seen calmly walking along a road.

"Bear, bear, bear! This is bad... it's huge!" the witness shouted.

The animal was significantly larger than the black bears commonly seen on Honshu, though experts warn that black bears are also highly dangerous and should never be underestimated.

In Tono, Iwate Prefecture, a bear entered a residential property on the morning of May 26th and killed one chicken kept in a coop.

"It broke this part here and entered from there," a resident said while pointing to the egg collection hatch.

Bear footprints were later found on the wall of the shed.

"It probably wasn't a very large bear," the resident added.

No people were injured in the incident.

As reports of bear encounters increase nationwide, demand has surged for a growing range of anti-bear products, including one device marketed as a last-resort defensive tool.

Makoto Sato, who runs Genseirin Kuma Kobo in Iwate Prefecture, developed what he calls a "Bear Repellent Pole."

"This is meant as a final measure to protect your face and keep some distance from the bear," Sato explained.

Sato said the idea came from a near-fatal experience three years ago while mushroom picking in the mountains of Iwaizumi, Iwate Prefecture. During the encounter, he fought off a bear using a wooden stick and narrowly escaped serious injury.

"When a bear approaches, it usually stands up," Sato said. "At that moment, you thrust the pole forward hard. The goal is to stop bear punches or bites from reaching your body."

When television reporters tested the product, they remarked on its light weight and sturdy construction.

"It's surprisingly light, but it doesn't feel fragile," one reporter said.

"It's stronger than it looks," Sato replied.

After launching online sales of the "Bear Repellent Pole" in the spring of 2025, orders quickly flooded in.

The Aomori Prefectural Police have also adopted the device, and officers were seen carrying the poles during a recent incident involving a bear that barricaded itself inside a hotel.

"In just over a year we've sold more than 1,000 poles," Sato said. "Production can't keep up with demand."

Still, Sato emphasized that the most important defense is avoiding encounters altogether by using bear bells and other deterrents.

"The repellent pole is only a final resort," he said.

Source: FNN