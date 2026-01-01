Woman Dies After Leaning Out of Car Window in Gifu Accident

GIFU, May 30, 2026 (News On Japan) - A traffic accident that occurred beneath an elevated section of the Meitetsu railway line in Kasamatsu, Gifu Prefecture, on Thursday morning claimed the life of a 21-year-old woman who was riding in the front passenger seat of a car.

Investigators believe the woman had her head and part of her upper body outside the vehicle's window at the time of the accident.

Nagoya-based broadcaster Me-Tele has obtained video footage of the vehicle taken shortly before the crash. The footage appears to show the woman leaning out of the passenger-side window as the car traveled along the road.

Authorities are now examining the circumstances that led to the fatal incident, including why the woman was leaning out of the window and how the vehicle came into contact with the structure beneath the railway overpass.

Police are continuing their investigation into the cause of the accident and are analyzing the newly obtained footage to reconstruct the events leading up to the crash. The driver and other details surrounding the incident have not yet been fully disclosed.

The accident has drawn attention due to its unusual nature, with investigators working to determine whether speed, driver actions, road conditions, or the passenger's position contributed to the tragedy.

Source: Nagoya TV News