LUUP User Dies in First Fatal Scooter Crash Confirmed on Tokyo Roadway

TOKYO - A 62-year-old man riding a LUUP electric scooter died following a collision with a pedestrian at an intersection in Tokyo's Koto Ward on June 2nd, marking what is believed to be the first confirmed fatal accident involving a LUUP user on a Tokyo roadway.

According to reports, the scooter and a pedestrian collided at the intersection. The man operating the LUUP scooter was pronounced dead approximately one hour after the accident. In response, LUUP said it would strengthen traffic safety measures and further educate users on safe riding practices.

The incident has drawn widespread attention because it is believed to be the first confirmed fatal accident involving a LUUP rider on a roadway in Tokyo. The accident has intensified debate over the safety of electric scooters and the regulatory framework governing their use.

Under Japan's rules for "specified small motorized bicycles," which include many electric scooters, people aged 16 and older can ride without a driver's license. While the ease of use has contributed to their growing popularity, concerns have long been raised about riders' understanding of traffic laws and safe operating practices.

Data from the Metropolitan Police Department show that accidents involving specified small motorized bicycles increased from 219 cases to 367 cases in a single year. Approximately 90% of those accidents involved rental vehicles, while more than 70% occurred in Tokyo. Authorities have also reported numerous single-vehicle accidents, including fatal cases in which riders were not wearing helmets.

The latest fatality has renewed scrutiny of electric scooter services that have rapidly expanded as a new form of urban transportation. The accident is expected to fuel further discussion over whether stronger safety measures, stricter regulations, or broader changes to the system are necessary as the vehicles become increasingly common on city streets.

Public reaction online has been sharply divided, with some calling for mandatory helmet use and others arguing that the accident was inevitable given the risks associated with electric scooters. Critics have also questioned whether the service itself should be reconsidered, citing frequent reports of riders ignoring traffic signals, failing to stop at intersections, weaving through traffic, riding while using smartphones, and even carrying passengers.

Supporters of tighter regulation argue that motorized vehicles capable of operating without pedaling should require at least basic training or licensing, while others question the necessity of electric scooters in Tokyo, where public transportation networks are already extensive. The fatal accident has added urgency to a debate that had already been growing as accident numbers continue to rise.

Source: 3分でわかる時事ニュース速報