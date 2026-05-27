Prince Hisahito Makes Debut at Imperial Palace Banquet

TOKYO - Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako hosted an imperial banquet at the Imperial Palace on May 27th to welcome Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, who are currently visiting Japan, with Prince Hisahito, the eldest son of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, attending the event for the first time.

The banquet was attended by members of the Imperial Family and government officials as Japan welcomed the Philippine president and his wife during their official visit to the country.

Source: TBS