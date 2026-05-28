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Monkey Attacks Continue in Himeji Neighborhoods

May 28, 2026 | News On Japan

HYOGO, May 28, 2026 (News On Japan) - Two junior high school students were injured after being attacked by a monkey in a residential area of Himeji, Hyogo Prefecture, on May 26th, as reports of similar incidents continue across the city.

At around 4:30 p.m., police received a report from a local resident in the Shikama Ward area of Himeji saying that a monkey had appeared in a neighborhood. When officers arrived at the scene, two 12-year-old boys told police they had been attacked by the animal. Both suffered minor injuries, including scratches to their shoulders.

Monkey sightings have been reported repeatedly across Himeji since around April, with at least six people injured in attacks at four different locations throughout the city. Authorities have not confirmed whether the incidents involve the same monkey.

A resident who filmed the animal said, "There were police officers around it, and it looked frightened. But when it comes close to you, it still feels scary."

Police are urging residents not to provoke monkeys if encountered and to leave the area calmly to avoid further incidents.

Source: YOMIURI

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