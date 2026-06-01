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Temple Fire in Kyoto Spreads to Nearby Mountain

Jun 01, 2026 | News On Japan

KYOTO - A fire broke out at a temple in Kameoka, Kyoto Prefecture, on June 1st, leaving a resident monk with minor burns, destroying his home, and spreading into a nearby mountainside.

The fire occurred at Senjuji Temple, located in a mountainous area of Kameoka. At around 11:30 a.m., a passerby called emergency services, reporting that the temple's main hall appeared to be on fire and that black smoke was rising from the site.

Firefighters dispatched 13 fire engines and a helicopter to battle the blaze. Authorities said the temple itself was not damaged, but the home of a monk in his 90s, located within the temple grounds, was completely destroyed.

The fire also spread to the surrounding mountain area. No visitors were injured, but the monk suffered minor burns to his face and right leg.

According to police, the monk had been burning grass on the property before the fire broke out. Investigators believe the flames spread to his home, located about 10 meters away, before extending into the nearby forested area.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances that led to the fire.

Source: YOMIURI

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