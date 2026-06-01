Despite More Than 350 Tips, Tatsuno Murder Suspect Still at Large

HYOGO, Jun 01, 2026 (News On Japan) - A week has passed since police publicly named and sought the arrest of a suspect in the murder of a mother and daughter in Tatsuno, Hyogo Prefecture, yet his whereabouts remain unknown despite more than 350 tips from the public. Investigators continue an extensive search of the area surrounding the crime scene as efforts to locate the suspect intensify.

Multiple investigators were seen searching the area on June 1st.

"More than a week has passed since the public wanted notice was issued, but suspect Kenji Oyama has still not been found," reporter Reika Takimoto said from the scene. "Search operations are continuing around the crime scene today as well."

The case involves the deaths of Sumie Tanaka, 74, and her daughter Chihiro, 52. Police issued a public wanted notice for Kenji Oyama, 42, on suspicion of murdering Chihiro. More than a week has now passed since the announcement.

Although authorities have received over 350 pieces of information from the public, they have yet to narrow down the suspect's movements.

Investigators have expanded their search to a range of locations, including vacant apartment buildings near the crime scene.

At around 11:36 a.m., investigators were seen inspecting a residential complex in the area.

"Most of these places are vacant houses now, including the house next door," one local resident said. "But I haven't noticed any signs of someone staying there."

Hyogo Prefectural Police have been conducting daily searches of vacant properties and areas surrounding the bridge over the Ibo River, where the suspect was last seen.

Search teams have also been combing through overgrown vegetation reaching knee height in places rarely entered by the public.

Investigators believe Oyama may have remained hidden for several days in densely vegetated areas near the crime scene.

A witness who reported seeing a man resembling the suspect described encountering him around 4 p.m. on May 17th.

"He was wandering around near a puddle, looking down as if he was searching for something," the witness said. "He kept looking at the ground. He was wearing a black tracksuit with two white stripes, had a towel around his neck, a cap on his head, and a white face mask. When I later saw the suspect's photo, I thought it was definitely him."

Over the weekend, investigators were also seen using ladders to carefully inspect gaps around bridge supports.

Footage obtained during the investigation suggests Oyama repeatedly changed clothes while on the run.

Security camera footage captured him near JR Harima-Shingu Station, the closest station to the crime scene, on May 14th. Additional footage recorded him near the crime scene on May 17th.

Two separate videos taken on May 19th, approximately one hour before police were alerted to the murders, also captured the suspect. Another image recorded the following day showed him beneath a bridge over a river.

Based on these images and videos, investigators have confirmed that Oyama changed his clothing at least four times while evading capture.

Police are continuing to appeal for information from the public as the search for the suspect enters its second week.