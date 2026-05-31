Driver Thrown From Vehicle After Crashing into Embankment on Tohoku Expressway

TOCHIGI, May 31, 2026 (News On Japan) - A driver was left in critical condition after being thrown from his vehicle and struck by a following car in an accident on the outbound lanes of the Tohoku Expressway in Utsunomiya, Tochigi Prefecture, on May 31st.

Shortly before 10 a.m., a passenger car carrying two men crashed into an embankment alongside the expressway. The impact reportedly ejected the driver from the vehicle, after which he was struck by a vehicle traveling behind.

The driver suffered severe injuries and remains unconscious in critical condition. The man in the front passenger seat was also injured and transported to a hospital for treatment.

No injuries were reported among occupants of the following vehicle involved in the accident.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

The outbound lanes of the Tohoku Expressway near the accident site were closed immediately after the incident, causing traffic disruptions. The closure was lifted later in the day.

Source: FNN