Typhoon No. 6 Set to Strike Southern Kyushu as It Moves Toward Kanto

Miyazaki, Jun 02, 2026 - [updated 14:45 p.m.] Typhoon No. 6 is expected to maintain its strength as it moves northward and approaches southern Kyushu on June 2nd, before tracking toward eastern Japan and passing closest to the Kanto region around midday on June 3rd, prompting warnings of strong winds, torrential rain and transportation disruptions.

After making a direct impact on Okinawa's main island, Typhoon No. 6 brought heavy rain and powerful winds across the region. In Nakijin Village, Okinawa Prefecture, authorities issued the nation's first-ever Level 3 Heavy Rain Warning on June 1st.

A total of 16 people have been injured in Okinawa Prefecture so far, mainly after being knocked over by strong winds. Officials said all injuries were minor.

The typhoon is currently moving north near Yakushima and is forecast to accelerate while gradually shifting its track eastward. Forecasters expect it to pass through southern Kyushu on the night of June 2nd before approaching the Kanto region around midday on June 3rd.

Maximum instantaneous wind speeds of up to 35 meters per second are forecast for southern Kyushu and Shikoku. Rainfall totals through midday on June 3rd could reach 350 millimeters in the Tokai and Kinki regions and 300 millimeters in Kanto-Koshin, according to weather authorities.

Officials warn that rain and winds may intensify even before the typhoon's closest approach, increasing the risk of disruptions to transportation services as well as landslides, flooding and swollen rivers. Residents are being urged to stay alert for rapidly changing weather conditions.

Unlike rainfall associated with seasonal fronts, which often fluctuates in intensity over several hours, typhoon-related downpours can continue without interruption. Meteorologists warned that rainfall rates could exceed 50 to 60 millimeters per hour in some locations, with very heavy rain persisting for long periods.

Accumulated rainfall totals are expected to rise significantly through June 4th. Forecast maps indicate that some areas in western Japan could receive more than 300 millimeters of rain, with parts of eastern Japan and the Tokai region also at risk of exceeding that threshold.

Weather officials are calling for continued vigilance as the storm moves northward, urging residents to closely monitor the latest forecasts and evacuation information while preparing for the possibility of serious rain-related disasters.

Related Coverage:

Typhoon No. 6 Disrupts Travel Across Japan as Storm Nears Kansai

Source: ウェザーニュース