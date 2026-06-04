Transport Networks Across Eastern Japan Return to Normal

TOKYO - [updated 8:00 a.m.] Transport services across eastern Japan were largely returning to normal on June 4th after Typhoon Jangmi (Typhoon No. 6) moved into the Pacific Ocean, with most railway lines resuming operations, airports functioning normally and airlines working to clear residual delays following a day of widespread disruption that saw nearly 900 flights canceled and major rail services suspended.

The large typhoon passed east of the Kanto region on June 3rd after bringing torrential rain, strong winds and flooding to a broad area stretching from Tokai to southern Tohoku. While weather conditions improved significantly overnight, transport operators continued to urge passengers to check the latest service information before traveling, warning that some delays and cancellations could continue as networks fully recover.

Air travel showed the strongest signs of recovery on Thursday morning. Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways reported that most domestic and international services were operating normally after extensive cancellations the previous day.

During the height of the storm on June 3rd, nearly 900 domestic and international flights were canceled, affecting approximately 90,000 passengers nationwide. JAL canceled 292 domestic flights and ANA canceled 232 domestic flights, while international operations were also significantly affected.

By the morning of June 4th, neither airline was forecasting major typhoon-related disruptions at airports in the Kanto, Tokai or Kansai regions. However, both carriers warned that some flights could still experience delays as aircraft and crews were repositioned following the previous day's cancellations.

Haneda Airport resumed normal operations, although passengers were advised to confirm flight status before departing for the airport. Airport operators said some services could continue to be affected by recovery measures and aircraft scheduling adjustments.

Rail services across eastern Japan also recovered substantially overnight. Many lines that had suspended operations throughout June 3rd resumed service from the first trains on Thursday morning.

JR East restored operations on several routes in Chiba Prefecture that had been suspended for the entire day on Wednesday, including sections of the Sobu Main Line, Uchibo Line, Sotobo Line, Kashima Line, Kururi Line and Narita Line. The Koumi Line, which had also been suspended throughout June 3rd, resumed operations from the first train of the day.

Most major commuter routes serving the Tokyo metropolitan area were operating normally after disruptions on June 3rd affected services including the Tokaido Line, Shonan-Shinjuku Line, Chuo Line rapid service, Ome Line, Hachiko Line and Ito Line.

The Tokaido Shinkansen continued operating throughout the storm and remained on schedule Thursday morning, although railway operators said passengers should remain alert for possible delays resulting from overnight inspections and operational adjustments.

Road transportation conditions also improved significantly. Expressway operators lifted typhoon-related closure warnings on June 3rd after weather conditions eased, allowing normal traffic operations to resume across much of eastern and central Japan.

Highway bus operators gradually restarted services linking Tokyo with major destinations including Osaka, Kyoto, Nagoya and the Fuji Five Lakes region. Some operators warned that schedules could remain subject to delays depending on local road conditions.

Although transport networks were recovering, the effects of the storm continued to be felt in several areas. Rough seas remained along parts of the Pacific coast, while authorities warned that saturated ground conditions could still increase the risk of landslides and localized flooding.

Typhoon Jangmi caused extensive disruption as it approached eastern Japan on June 3rd. Approximately 60,000 households experienced power outages at various points during the storm, while at least 15 people were reported injured in weather-related incidents. More than 1.6 million residents in Tokyo, Kanagawa and Chiba prefectures were placed under evacuation advisories as rivers rose and flooding concerns intensified.

Flooding was reported in multiple locations, including parts of Tokyo and Ibaraki Prefecture, while strong winds damaged trees, buildings and transport infrastructure. Authorities continued to monitor rivers and hillside areas Thursday morning despite improving weather conditions.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the storm was continuing eastward over the Pacific and was expected to weaken further while gradually transitioning into an extratical cyclone, bringing an end to the direct threat to Japan. While transport operators reported substantial progress in restoring services, travelers were advised to continue checking the latest information as recovery efforts continued throughout the day.

Sources:

ANA: Domestic Flight Status

JAL: Domestic Flight Weather Information

Haneda Airport: Notice on Typhoon No. 6 Flight Cancellations

Nagoya TV / ANN: ANA and JAL Flight Cancellation Figures

JR Central: Tokaido-Sanyo Shinkansen Operation Information

FNN: Tokaido Shinkansen Disruption and Ticket Refund Information

JR West: Sanyo Shinkansen Operation Information

JR Central: Conventional Line Operation Information

NEXCO Central Japan: Possible Expressway Closures Due to Typhoon No. 6

NEXCO Central Japan: Road and Expressway Notices