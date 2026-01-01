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Massive Mall Explosion Leaves Workers Missing

Jul 29, 2026 | News On Japan

Kumamoto - Rescue operations were struggling late on July 28 after a large explosion caused extensive damage at Aeon Mall Kumamoto in Kashima, Kumamoto Prefecture, with about 20 to 30 employees and others reportedly unaccounted for following an earthquake that registered the maximum seismic intensity of 7.

Shortly after 9 p.m., large numbers of firefighters and heavy machinery could be seen inside the collapsed structure, where many people were believed to be trapped. Rescue efforts remained difficult.

The shopping mall's entrance had completely fallen in, while another section of the building facing the parking lot had also collapsed.

According to police sources, authorities had received information that the whereabouts of approximately 20 to 30 people, including mall employees, remained unknown.

Video recorded by a nearby resident showed one section of the building reduced to little more than its structural frame. What appeared to be part of an exterior wall blown away by the explosion was left hanging from electrical wires.

One witness described the scene as resembling "the end of the world," saying it was difficult to believe that such a disaster could occur.

Many people fled through clouds of dust and smoke after the blast, with visibility in the area severely reduced.

A woman who was on the mall grounds at the time said she had already moved outside when she felt shaking that was different from the earthquake.

"It was different from the sound and movement of the earlier shaking. It felt as though something was thrusting upward, and then a huge amount of white smoke rose," she said.

The woman said people initially did not realize that an explosion had occurred. Those nearby began warning others that the area was dangerous and repeatedly told them to move farther away.

"Had I made a slightly different decision, I might have been somewhere I could not escape from," she said. "I really do not feel as though I survived this safely."

A taxi driver near the scene said the explosion occurred at around 5:45 p.m., approximately one hour and 15 minutes after the earthquake struck.

The blast tore away sections of the building's ceiling and walls, leaving the interior exposed.

Large pieces believed to be parts of the mall's exterior walls were scattered across the surrounding area. Their scale was evident beside nearby vehicles, and debris struck several cars, leaving about three unable to move.

The force of the explosion was also heard at a pharmacy about 500 meters from the mall. A person there said the sound was extremely loud and resembled a lightning strike, initially leading people to believe that thunder had struck nearby.

Fire engines and police vehicles gathered in the mall parking lot, where shoppers could be seen evacuating.

Residents living near the facility were later warned by police to leave the area because of the possibility that gas was still leaking. One resident said there was no noticeable smell, but police broadcasts instructed anyone nearby to evacuate.

The explosion followed the powerful earthquake that struck Kumamoto Prefecture on the afternoon of July 28 and registered seismic intensity 7, the highest level on Japan's scale.

Source: TBS

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