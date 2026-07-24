Japan Life Expectancy Rises for Both Men and Women

TOKYO - Average life expectancy in Japan rose for both men and women last year for the first time in two years, with Japanese women retaining the world's top ranking for the 41st consecutive year.

According to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, average life expectancy stood at 87.33 years for women and 81.35 years for men. The figures increased by 0.20 years for women and 0.25 years for men from the previous year.

Although statistical methods differ between countries, Japanese women ranked first in the world for the 41st consecutive year. Japanese men fell to seventh place from sixth the previous year.

The ministry said life expectancy increased despite higher death rates from old age and pneumonia because mortality from cancer and COVID-19 declined.

An official at the ministry said the improvement was also believed to reflect "greater health awareness among the public and the high standard of medical care in Japan."

Japan’s position at the top of global longevity rankings reflects a transformation that has taken place largely since World War II. During the 1891–1898 period, average life expectancy was only 42.8 years for men and 44.3 years for women, while even in 1935 it remained below 50 for both sexes.

Life expectancy exceeded 50 for the first time in 1947, reaching 50.06 years for men and 53.96 years for women. The figures then increased rapidly as infant mortality declined, infectious diseases were controlled and nutrition, sanitation and access to medical treatment improved.

By 1960, life expectancy had risen to 65.32 years for men and 70.19 years for women. It reached 73.35 years for men and 78.76 years for women in 1980, before climbing to 77.72 and 84.60 years, respectively, in 2000.

The introduction of universal health insurance in 1961, improvements in maternal and child health, vaccination programs and advances in the treatment of cancer, strokes and heart disease all contributed to the increase. Greater household prosperity and changes in diet and living conditions also played an important role.

Women’s life expectancy passed 80 during the 1980s, while men surpassed 80 during the 2010s. Compared with 1947, Japanese men now live more than 31 years longer on average, while women live more than 33 years longer.

The steady rise was temporarily reversed during the COVID-19 pandemic, when increased deaths caused average life expectancy to decline. The latest figures mark a return to growth, although the country continues to face the challenge of narrowing the gap between overall life expectancy and the number of years people can expect to live in good health.

Source: TBS