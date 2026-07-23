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Japan Weighs Mandatory GPS Tracking for Stalkers

Jul 23, 2026 | News On Japan

TOKYO - The Japanese government is considering requiring certain stalking offenders to wear GPS tracking devices under a new system that would alert victims when an offender approaches their home, workplace or another protected location.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Kihara said the government was conducting an intensive study into stronger measures against stalking, including the possibility of fitting perpetrators with GPS devices.

The government plans to compile emergency measures soon, centered on strengthening protection for victims, following a series of stalking-related incidents.

A draft of the measures states that the government will promptly consider introducing new protections, including a system in which certain offenders would be required to wear GPS or similar devices and victims would be notified when they approach.

A policy proposal submitted to the government by a Liberal Democratic Party research panel calls for safeguards that also respect offenders' human rights. It says alerts should be issued only when an offender enters a designated area around a victim's home, workplace or another specified location.

South Korea has already introduced a system requiring repeat stalking offenders to wear GPS tracking devices.

Source: FNN

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