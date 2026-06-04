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Mad Bear On The Looose Despite Hit With Tranquilizer

Jun 04, 2026 | News On Japan

FUKUSHIMA, Jun 04, 2026 - A bear that injured four people in Fukushima City escaped despite efforts to capture it using tranquilizer darts and box traps, prompting authorities to urge residents to remain on high alert.

The approximately one-meter-long bear attacked four men and women in the Sasakino district on June 2nd, moving between business premises and nearby residential areas before taking refuge inside a factory.

City officials attempted to capture the animal after it remained inside the building, deploying tranquilizer darts and setting traps around the site. However, the bear escaped through a factory window at around 11 p.m. on June 3rd and has not been seen since.

At a news conference held on June 4th, Fukushima City revealed that although a tranquilizer dart struck the bear, the anesthetic failed to enter the animal's body, preventing it from being sedated.

Mayor Yuki Baba said the bear remained highly agitated throughout the operation, making it extremely difficult for officials to respond safely while monitoring its condition. He added that the city would continue working closely with relevant agencies to ensure public safety.

Authorities are continuing their search for the bear and have asked residents to exercise caution.

Bear attacks have become increasingly common across Fukushima Prefecture in recent years, although incidents involving multiple victims in an urban area such as Fukushima City remain relatively rare.

In the most recent serious incident before this week's attacks, a man in his 50s was injured by a bear while gathering wild plants in the Sakuramoto area of Fukushima City on April 26th, 2026. The approximately one-meter-long bear bit and injured both of his legs before fleeing.

Fukushima Prefecture has also seen a sharp rise in bear sightings. One monitoring database recorded more than 5,400 bear-related incidents across the prefecture, with dozens reported in the past month alone.

The increase is part of a nationwide trend. Japan recorded a record 13 bear-related deaths and more than 230 attacks in 2025, the highest figures on record. Fukushima was among the prefectures reporting significant numbers of casualties, as bears increasingly ventured into residential and commercial areas.

Experts attribute the rise in encounters to a growing bear population, food shortages in mountain habitats, climate-related changes affecting natural food sources, and the aging and declining populations of rural communities, which have reduced hunting pressure and human activity in mountainous regions.

What makes the June 2nd Fukushima City incident unusual is that the bear attacked four people across both industrial and residential areas within a short period before taking refuge inside a factory. Authorities described the case as one of the most serious urban bear incidents the city has faced in recent years.

Source: FNN

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