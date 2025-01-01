News On Japan
Japan Post to Lose Freight Permit

TOKYO, Jun 06 (News On Japan) - Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism has notified Japan Post of its intention to revoke the company’s license for freight transportation, following the discovery of improper safety checks at postal branches across the country.

The ministry had conducted a special audit in April after finding that approximately 75% of post offices responsible for mail collection and delivery failed to conduct legally required checks, such as confirming whether drivers had consumed alcohol before duty.

The license revocation would constitute the most severe administrative penalty under the Road Trucking Transportation Act. If enforced, about 2,500 delivery trucks would be barred from operation for five years, a move expected to significantly disrupt parcel services such as Yu-Pack.

The ministry plans to finalize the administrative action after holding a hearing with Japan Post on June 18th to review the company’s explanation.

Source: テレ東BIZ

Legionella Contamination Worsens at Expo Site

At the Osaka-Kansai Expo site, Legionella bacteria have been detected at levels 20 times higher than the safety standard, but subsequent countermeasures failed to curb the outbreak, with the bacteria further multiplying to 53 times the standard.

Former Yokozuna Hakuho Resigns from Sumo Association

Former Yokozuna Hakuho Sho, 40, held a press conference in Tokyo on June 9th to announce his resignation from the Japan Sumo Association and to outline his future plans. The association had already stated on June 2nd that it would formally accept his resignation on the 9th.

Nara Deer Facing Food Crisis

Nara Park, a world-famous site where wild deer freely roam among tourists, is facing growing concern over the animals’ survival as local authorities continue cutting down acorn-bearing trees. Researchers warn the move could seriously affect the deer's ability to endure the harsh winter months.

Japan’s Private Moon Landing Attempt Ends in Failure Again

Japan’s bid for a successful private-sector moon landing has ended in failure for the second time, after startup ispace announced that it lost communication with its lunar lander Resilience during the final descent.

Japan Truck Makers Merge Operations

Hino Motors and Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation, two of Japan’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers, have reached a long-delayed final agreement on their management integration.

Rice Shop Forced to Close as Price Surge Persists

As government rice stockpiles went on sale in Fukuoka, long lines formed outside stores even before opening hours. At the Mega Don Quijote in Nishi Ward, customers queued early on June 9th to purchase the reserve rice, with distribution beginning at 7 a.m.

Japan's January–March GDP Slightly Revised Up

Japan's gross domestic product (GDP) for the January to March quarter was slightly revised upward to an annualized contraction of 0.2%, the Cabinet Office announced on June 9th.

Japan Posts Current Account Surplus of 2.258 Trillion Yen in April

Japan’s current account posted a surplus of 2.258 trillion yen in April, according to data released by the Ministry of Finance. The current account, which reflects how much Japan earns from trade and investment with the rest of the world, remained in the black for the month.

Japan Disneyland Considers Revising Ticket Pricing, Eyes Return of Annual Passes

Oriental Land President Wataru Takahashi announced on June 6th that the company is considering revising ticket prices for Tokyo Disney Resort. Currently, adult admission prices vary between 7,900 yen and 10,900 yen depending on the day of the week and season.

Best Video & Photo Production Companies in Japan

Japan continues to be a global leader in creative production, with video and photography studios that combine cutting-edge technology with refined visual storytelling. Whether you’re a multinational entering the Japanese market or a local business looking to amplify your brand, these are the top 10 production companies to consider in 2025.

From Factory Floor to Campfire Hit: The 10,000 Yen Pot That Boils Water in 2 Minutes

A local metalworking factory in Tochigi Prefecture has developed a high-performance pot called the "Explosive-Speed Boiling Cooker" that is gaining popularity among outdoor enthusiasts. The pot features 108 protrusions on its base that significantly improve heat conductivity, allowing water to boil much faster than with ordinary pots.