Japan Post to Lose Freight Permit

TOKYO, Jun 06 (News On Japan) - Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism has notified Japan Post of its intention to revoke the company’s license for freight transportation, following the discovery of improper safety checks at postal branches across the country.

The ministry had conducted a special audit in April after finding that approximately 75% of post offices responsible for mail collection and delivery failed to conduct legally required checks, such as confirming whether drivers had consumed alcohol before duty.

The license revocation would constitute the most severe administrative penalty under the Road Trucking Transportation Act. If enforced, about 2,500 delivery trucks would be barred from operation for five years, a move expected to significantly disrupt parcel services such as Yu-Pack.

The ministry plans to finalize the administrative action after holding a hearing with Japan Post on June 18th to review the company’s explanation.

Source: テレ東BIZ