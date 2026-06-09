Inside Casio’s Secret Project to Revive Its Manufacturing Spirit

TOKYO - Casio Computer, the company behind some of Japan’s most iconic consumer electronics including calculators, digital cameras, electronic musical instruments, and the G-SHOCK watch, is pursuing a new strategy aimed at reviving its tradition of product innovation.

The company, which helped popularize calculators in Japan and introduced a series of groundbreaking products over the decades, has seen sales fall to less than half of their peak levels. Since the 2010s, Casio has withdrawn from several businesses, including semiconductors, printers, and digital cameras, prompting concerns about the company’s future direction.

Determined to reverse the trend are a group of veteran employees, many in their 50s and older, who bring diverse professional backgrounds and decades of experience. Having witnessed the downsizing or closure of businesses they helped build, including digital cameras and electronic dictionaries, they remain deeply committed to restoring Casio’s reputation as an innovator.

Their latest challenge is the development of a new type of earbud equipped with sound amplification capabilities. The product is aimed at people experiencing mild to moderate hearing difficulties, a market Casio believes holds significant potential. According to the company’s own research, approximately 14.7 million people in Japan between their 40s and 60s fall within the target demographic.

The project represents an effort to apply the technological expertise and pioneering spirit that enabled Casio to create numerous world-first products throughout its history. As the company ventures into an entirely new market, the development team is seeking not only commercial success but also a chance to prove that Casio’s culture of innovation remains alive.

The program follows the veteran engineers and developers behind the highly confidential project, capturing their determination, challenges, and daily struggle to open a new chapter for one of Japan’s best-known electronics manufacturers.

Casio was founded in 1946 by Tadao Kashio in Tokyo, initially operating as Kashio Seisakujo. The company's first major success was not in electronics but in a metal finger ring called the "Yubiwa Pipe," which allowed smokers to hold cigarettes down to the very end during Japan's postwar period of shortages.

In 1957, Casio introduced the world's first compact all-electric calculator, the Casio 14-A. At a time when most calculators were room-sized machines using gears and motors, the product helped revolutionize office computing and established Casio as a technology pioneer.

During the 1970s, Casio became a global household name through affordable electronic calculators and watches. In 1974, it launched the Casiotron, one of the world's first digital wristwatches with an automatic calendar.

The company expanded aggressively during the 1980s. In 1980, Casio released the C-80, often considered one of the first consumer digital cameras. In 1983, it launched the legendary G-Shock, developed by engineer Kikuo Ibe. Designed to survive drops and harsh conditions, G-Shock became one of the most successful watch brands in history and remains a core business today.

The 1980s and 1990s also saw Casio become a leader in electronic musical instruments. Its affordable keyboards and synthesizers introduced millions of children and hobbyists to music. At the same time, the company expanded into electronic dictionaries, label printers, cash registers, and digital cameras.

During the late 1990s and early 2000s, Casio's Exilim digital cameras became highly popular worldwide. The company was known for making compact, stylish cameras with advanced features and was often among the industry's innovation leaders.

However, the rise of smartphones in the 2010s devastated the digital camera market. Casio eventually exited the consumer digital camera business in 2018. The company also withdrew from several other businesses, including semiconductors and printers, as competition intensified and profit margins declined.

Today, Casio focuses on four main areas: watches (especially G-Shock), education products such as calculators, electronic musical instruments, and business systems. The company has increasingly sought new growth opportunities in healthcare-related products and digital services.

The hearing-assistance earbud project featured in the program reflects a broader effort by Casio to rediscover the innovative spirit that once produced world-first products ranging from calculators and digital watches to digital cameras. Many of the engineers leading the effort are veterans who helped create those earlier successes and are now trying to open a new chapter in the company's nearly 80-year history.

Source: テレ東BIZ