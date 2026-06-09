Nippon Steel to Invest 400 Billion Yen in U.S. Steel Plant Expansion

TOKYO - Nippon Steel plans to invest up to $2.5 billion, or approximately 400 billion yen, over the next three years in the Mon Valley Works steel complex in Pennsylvania, one of the key facilities operated by U.S. Steel, the American steelmaker it acquired in 2025.

The investment plan was disclosed in a report released by U.S. Steel on June 8th. Before the acquisition, the company had planned to invest more than $1 billion in the facility, meaning the new commitment is roughly double the previous level.

Nippon Steel intends to use the funds to modernize aging equipment and strengthen production of high-value-added steel products, particularly those used in the automotive industry. The company aims to improve efficiency and enhance its competitiveness in the North American market through the expanded investment.

Source: テレ東BIZ