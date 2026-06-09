TOKYO - The number of restaurant bankruptcies in Japan reached a record high for the January–May period, highlighting mounting pressures from rising costs, labor shortages, and increasingly cautious consumer spending.

According to Tokyo Shoko Research, 411 food-service businesses went bankrupt between January and May, up 2.2% from a year earlier and the highest figure ever recorded for the five-month period.

The research firm attributed the increase primarily to rising food and labor costs, which many operators have struggled to pass on to customers. Restaurants that raised prices often experienced a decline in customer traffic, while spending per customer also fell as consumers tightened their budgets.

Bankruptcies linked to labor shortages doubled from a year earlier, with cases directly tied to soaring labor costs surging 6.6-fold.

The figures underscore the increasingly difficult environment facing Japan's restaurant industry. While inflation has pushed up the cost of ingredients, utilities, rent, and wages, many small and medium-sized operators lack the pricing power of major restaurant chains and find it difficult to raise menu prices without losing customers.

Industry observers also point to changing consumer behavior. Although wage growth has accelerated at some large companies, many households continue to feel the impact of higher living costs and have become more selective about dining out. Customers are increasingly seeking lower-priced options, reducing the frequency of restaurant visits, or turning to convenience stores, supermarkets, and takeout meals.

Labor shortages remain another major challenge. Japan's aging population and shrinking workforce have made it increasingly difficult to recruit cooks, servers, and part-time workers, forcing many businesses to raise wages, shorten operating hours, or limit seating capacity.

The burden is particularly heavy for independent restaurants outside major tourist destinations. While inbound tourism has boosted demand in cities such as Tokyo, Osaka, and Kyoto, many regional operators have not enjoyed the same benefits and continue to struggle with rising costs and a declining local customer base.

Some analysts also note that the industry is still adjusting to the post-pandemic environment. As government support measures have ended and loan repayments have resumed, businesses that survived the pandemic years are now facing a more challenging operating landscape without the financial assistance that previously helped keep them afloat.

With cost pressures showing little sign of easing and labor shortages expected to persist, the record number of bankruptcies suggests that consolidation within Japan's restaurant industry may continue in the months ahead.

Source: テレ東BIZ