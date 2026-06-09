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Bank of Japan Poised to Raise Rates to 1.0% as Inflation Risks Mount

Jun 09, 2026 | News On Japan

TOKYO - The Bank of Japan is increasingly expected to raise its policy interest rate to 1.0% at next week's monetary policy meeting, responding to growing concerns that inflation could rise faster than previously anticipated due to soaring oil prices and other cost pressures.

The central bank will hold its Monetary Policy Meeting beginning on June 15th to determine its near-term policy stance. Following the deterioration of conditions in the Middle East, concern has been growing within the BOJ that inflationary pressures are strengthening more rapidly than expected.

Officials have reportedly expressed concern that companies are passing higher costs on to consumers at a faster pace and that prices could rise beyond the bank's forecasts if no action is taken. While the BOJ has also been wary of the risk that higher interest rates could weaken economic activity, Governor Kazuo Ueda signaled a shift in emphasis during a speech last week, stating that upside risks to inflation are greater and likely to emerge sooner than expected.

With higher crude oil prices pushing up costs across a wide range of goods and services, the central bank appears increasingly inclined to use a rate hike to prevent inflation from accelerating further.

If the BOJ raises rates by 0.25 percentage points as widely expected, the policy rate will reach 1.0%, its highest level since 1995 and marking the fourth meeting since the last rate increase.

Interest rates affect many aspects of daily life, from consumer prices to mortgage payments, making next week's decision one of the most closely watched policy moves in years.

Financial markets have largely concluded that a rate hike is imminent. According to market participants, more than 90% of investors have already priced in the likelihood of a move to 1.0%.

Expectations strengthened after Ueda said during a speech on June 3rd that the BOJ would carefully discuss whether to raise rates despite continued uncertainty surrounding the Middle East. Investors interpreted the remarks as a signal that the central bank remains willing to tighten policy.

Analysts also noted similarities between Ueda's latest comments and language he used before the BOJ's previous rate increase in December 2025, further reinforcing expectations that a hike is likely.

Higher interest rates carry both benefits and risks for households.

On the positive side, tighter monetary policy can help slow inflation and increase returns on bank deposits. On the other hand, borrowing costs tend to rise, potentially reducing business investment and slowing economic growth. Mortgage rates are also expected to increase, raising repayment burdens for homeowners.

The BOJ's primary objective remains controlling inflation. One private-sector survey projects that price increases in 2026 could affect as many as 20,000 products.

Some central bank officials have privately expressed concern that inflation will continue to accelerate if policymakers fail to act. Although the BOJ had previously focused on the risk of an economic slowdown, a growing number of companies have already announced price increases, reflecting a greater willingness to pass rising costs on to consumers.

As a result, the balance of opinion within the central bank appears to be shifting toward prioritizing inflation control through higher interest rates.

Attention is also focused on whether a rate hike could help strengthen the yen. Higher Japanese interest rates generally make yen-denominated assets more attractive, encouraging investors to buy the currency and potentially reducing the weakness that has pushed the exchange rate into the 160-yen-per-dollar range.

However, analysts caution that a single rate increase is unlikely to produce a dramatic reversal in the yen's decline. Much will depend on whether the BOJ signals additional rate hikes beyond 1.0%.

The future path of monetary policy is expected to be a key factor for markets. If investors conclude that the BOJ is moving too slowly, pressure on the yen could persist despite the expected increase in interest rates.

Source: TBS

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