TOKYO - Japan's current account surplus expanded 64.9% from a year earlier to 3.9078 trillion yen in April, marking the 15th consecutive month of positive balance, according to balance of payments data released by the Finance Ministry on June 8th.

The current account, which measures transactions involving goods, services and investments between Japan and the rest of the world, was supported by strong exports of electronic components, including semiconductors.

Japan recorded a trade surplus of 395.7 billion yen during the month as exports of semiconductor-related products and other electronic parts remained robust.

The primary income balance, which reflects earnings from overseas investments such as interest and dividends, increased 15.3% from a year earlier to 4.21 trillion yen.

A weaker yen also contributed to the increase, boosting dividend payments from overseas subsidiaries, particularly in the financial sector, and helping expand income generated from foreign investments.

Source: テレ東BIZ