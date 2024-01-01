Sci-Tech | May 01

Breakthrough Discovery in the Fight Against Deadly Bacteria

KOBE, May 01 (News On Japan) - Kobe University announced on March 30th that it has discovered a molecular compound, termed "Mn007," that can inhibit infections caused by the necrotizing fasciitis-inducing bacterium known as Group A Streptococcus, commonly referred to as flesh-eating bacteria.

Due to its potentially lethal nature—with a mortality rate of up to 30%—this bacterium has been notoriously dubbed as a flesh-eating bacteria.

The research group is optimistic that this discovery may lead to the development of a new treatment.

Source: ANN

MORE Sci-Tech NEWS

Black Bamboo Flowers Blossom Once Every 120 Years

In a rare botanical event, a photographer in Fukuoka captured the blossoming of bamboo flowers, a phenomenon said to occur only once every 120 years.

Rare 'Phantom Fish' Spawns in Northern Japan

In northern Hokkaido, Japan's largest freshwater fish, the Itou, also known as the "phantom fish," has begun its spawning season, migrating upstream in local rivers.

'SusHi Tech Tokyo 2024' Opens in Tokyo, Highlights Future Technologies

Starting this Saturday, 'SusHi Tech Tokyo 2024' begins a month-long showcase of Japan's advanced technologies, featuring attractions such as self-driving carts styled as futuristic floats and projection mapping installations, all available to the public for free.

POPULAR NEWS

Vacant Homes in Japan Reach Record High of 9 Million

Japan's Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications announced on April 30th that the number of vacant homes across the country has reached 9 million, setting a new record high.

New Arrest in Tochigi Double Murder

A South Korean man suspected of involvement in the case of a couple's bodies found in Nasu Town, Tochigi, was arrested early Wednesday morning.

From Part-Time to President: Young Woman Leads Curry Franchise

Starting May 1, a new president will take the helm at the company that franchises "Curry House CoCo Ichibanya" in Gunma and eight other prefectures. Remarkably, the appointee is a 22-year-old woman who currently works there as a part-time employee, making this a highly unusual promotion.

Brown Bear Rams Truck in Hokkaido Forest

In a startling encounter captured by a dashcam, a brown bear attacked a light truck traveling along a forest road in Nemuro City, Hokkaido.

Fashion Designer Katsura Yumi Dies

The fashion designer Katsura Yumi, who was known for bringing bridal fashion to Japan, has died. She was 94 years old. (NHK)

FOLLOW US
         