Breakthrough Discovery in the Fight Against Deadly Bacteria

KOBE, May 01 (News On Japan) - Kobe University announced on March 30th that it has discovered a molecular compound, termed "Mn007," that can inhibit infections caused by the necrotizing fasciitis-inducing bacterium known as Group A Streptococcus, commonly referred to as flesh-eating bacteria.

Due to its potentially lethal nature—with a mortality rate of up to 30%—this bacterium has been notoriously dubbed as a flesh-eating bacteria.

The research group is optimistic that this discovery may lead to the development of a new treatment.

Source: ANN