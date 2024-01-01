Mushoku Tensei II: Episode 17 'Big Brother's Feelings'

May 04 (News On Japan) - The preview for the upcoming episode of the TV anime "Mushoku Tensei II: Isekai Ittara Honki Dasu" has been released.

In this episode, set to air on May 5, the plot focuses on the feelings of the older brother, exploring themes of sibling relationships and emotional connections in the fantasy world of "Mushoku Tensei." The narration by Norn adds depth to the preview, providing insights into the character dynamics.

In "Mushoku Tensei II: Isekai Ittara Honki Dasu" (Jobless Reincarnation: I Will Seriously Try If I Go to Another World), the second season of the popular anime series, the story continues to follow Rudeus Greyrat, a former shut-in who is reincarnated into a fantasy world as an infant.

Armed with the memories and wisdom of his previous life, Rudeus embraces his second chance at life with a newfound determination. As he grows, he hones his magical abilities, encounters new friends, and faces formidable challenges. However, his past continues to haunt him, testing his resolve to become a better person.

In this season, Rudeus navigates the complexities of growing up in a dangerous and magical world. He sets off on a journey to find his family, leading him to new lands and unexpected encounters. Along the way, he confronts not only external threats but also the darkness within himself, striving to overcome the regrets of his former life and build meaningful relationships in his new one.

Source: TOHO animation チャンネル