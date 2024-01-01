Entertainment

'Ghost Cat Anzu' Captures Global Stage

TOKYO, May 08 (News On Japan) - The upcoming film "Ghost Cat Anzu" has been selected to be showcased at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival 2024, the oldest and largest animation film festival in the world.

Set in a quaint Japanese village, the story unfolds as Anzu, once a beloved pet, returns to the mortal world as a ghost following her untimely death. Struggling to remember her past life, Anzu's ghostly form grants her the unique power to transform into humans she once knew, albeit with some feline features retained.

The plot thickens when Anzu discovers that her owner, a young girl named Hana, is facing threats from a development company eager to raze the village for commercial gain. Determined to save her owner and her former home, Anzu uses her shape-shifting abilities to become a guardian spirit. She endeavors to unravel the truth about her own death and the secretive motives behind the village's impending destruction.

The film employs a technique known as rotoscoping, where the actual performances and expressions of the cast are animated, creating an unprecedented level of realism in its portrayal.

Additionally, new cast members have been announced, including Muneo Aoki (44) and Miwako Ichikawa (48). The theme song, "Matatabi," will be performed by Chiai Sato.

"Ghost Cat Anzu" is set to be released on Friday, July 19.

Source: ANN

