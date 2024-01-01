Sci-Tech

New Bee Species Discovered, Only Six Collected

Tochigi, May 11 (News On Japan) - A potentially new bee species has been identified by staff at the Tochigi Prefectural Museum, sparking a call for more specimens on social media after initially collecting only six.

Takashi Kurihara, lead researcher at the Tochigi Prefectural Museum, expressed regret over not collecting more samples. "Everyone was surprised, it felt unreal. We thought collecting about six would suffice, but had we known it was a new species, we would have definitely collected more," he said.

The bee, identified in 2021, is a type of stingless bee that does not harm humans. Typically observed in the autumn, its discovery in spring prompted further investigations, which led to its classification as a new species.

Understanding the biology of insects can contribute to developments such as new medicines. However, with only six specimens collected, the museum turned to social media to solicit further information.

According to the museum, numerous valuable contributions, including images of the bee, have already been received.

Due to the limited number of specimens, they must be carefully preserved, and they will be on display only until June 30.

This July, the bee is set to be officially named "Shimotsukehiraashikibachi."

Source: ANN

MORE Sci-Tech NEWS

Two-Headed Snake Discovered in Fukuoka

A two-headed snake, a rare curiosity, was discovered in the mountains of Kitakyushu City in Fukuoka Prefecture.

Japan's Space Development Accelerates

To keep pace with the intense international competition in space development, the Japanese government has launched the necessary Space Strategy Fund to accelerate Japan's space exploration activities.

The Future of Tokyo with SusHi Tech

In preparation for SusHi Tech Tokyo 2024, exhibitions were held on the weekend across various locations in Tokyo highlighting sustainable technology for the future.

POPULAR NEWS

Third Road to Connect Japan's Main Island with Kyushu

The preliminary route plans have been consolidated for a third road linking Kitakyushu City in Fukuoka Prefecture and Shimonoseki City in Yamaguchi Prefecture, including a 2.2 kilometer bridge spanning Kanmon Straits between Honshu and Kyushu.

McDonald's for 65 Yen!? Playback of Japan 30 Years Ago

Thirty years ago, Japan experienced significant economic changes. Due to the strong yen, many rebate sales were held. Even supermarkets frequently had sales on imported goods, showing how different times were then.

Mother's Day Spending in Japan: Gunma Tops Budgets

Mother's Day, a tradition celebrated on May 12 since its establishment in 1947, showcases diverse regional preferences in gift-giving across Japan, highlighting local cultural values and economic conditions.

Drone Captures Japanese Escort Ship and Possible U.S. Carrier

A new video captured by drone featuring the Maritime Self-Defense Force's escort ship "Izumo" has surfaced, with additional footage purportedly showing the U.S. Navy's nuclear-powered aircraft carrier "Ronald Reagan" from above.

Can You Spot The 'Horse Snow Figure'?

Located in the Northern Alps, at an altitude of 2,898 meters on Mount Kasa, this 'horse snow figure' was traditionally used as a sign to begin agricultural work.

FOLLOW US
         