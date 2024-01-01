Jun 18 (News On Japan) - The upcoming movie 'My Hero Academia: You're Next' takes place in the aftermath of a large-scale battle that has left society in chaos. A massive fortress suddenly emerges, swallowing entire towns and creating a new wave of panic and destruction.

As heroes scramble to respond, Izuku Midoriya (Deku) and his classmates from U.A. High School find themselves on the front lines, facing an enigmatic villain who bears a striking resemblance to a former "Symbol of Peace."

This mysterious adversary's appearance threatens the fragile stability of their world, pushing Deku and his friends to their limits. With society's trust in heroes wavering, they must confront this new menace, uncover hidden secrets, and reaffirm what it means to be a hero.

Source: TOHO Animation