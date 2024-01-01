News On Japan
'My Hero Academia: You're Next' Set to Premiere in Japan on August 2

Jun 18 (News On Japan) - The upcoming movie 'My Hero Academia: You're Next' takes place in the aftermath of a large-scale battle that has left society in chaos. A massive fortress suddenly emerges, swallowing entire towns and creating a new wave of panic and destruction.

As heroes scramble to respond, Izuku Midoriya (Deku) and his classmates from U.A. High School find themselves on the front lines, facing an enigmatic villain who bears a striking resemblance to a former "Symbol of Peace."

This mysterious adversary's appearance threatens the fragile stability of their world, pushing Deku and his friends to their limits. With society's trust in heroes wavering, they must confront this new menace, uncover hidden secrets, and reaffirm what it means to be a hero.

Source: TOHO Animation

Foreign Tourists to Pay 4 Times More for Himeji Castle?

Himeji Castle, a popular tourist destination and UNESCO World Heritage site, is currently considering a significant increase in admission fees for foreign visitors. The admission fee for adults is presently 1,000 yen, but the mayor of Himeji City has proposed raising the fee to 30 dollars for foreign tourists, a move that has sparked considerable debate.

SoftBank to Offer Latest AI Search Tool Free to Mobile Users

In a move to make generative AI more accessible, major mobile carrier SoftBank has announced the free provision of its latest AI-powered search tool to mobile users.

How to Spot MCI? Predicted to Strike 1 in 3

Located in Shinjuku, Tokyo, the 'Kenno Cafe' aims to prevent dementia through recreational activities like exercises for those concerned about the condition.

Japan’s Growing Problem of Vacant Homes

The number of vacant homes in Japan has reached a record high of approximately 9 million due to factors such as an aging population and declining birth rates. Wakayama Prefecture, with a vacancy rate of 21.2%, and Setagaya Ward in Tokyo, which has the highest number of vacant homes among municipalities with 50,000 homes, have been the focus of recent investigations.

High School Girl in Asahikawa Murdered After 4-Hour Confinement

In Asahikawa, Hokkaido, a high school girl was killed after being thrown from a bridge, and it has been revealed that the arrested 21-year-old woman and others had confined the girl for approximately four hours before the murder.

Japanese Animated Film Honored at French Animation Festival

The Japanese film "Totto-chan: The Little Girl at the Window" has won one of the top awards at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in France. (NHK)

Kabuki's Greatest Living Onnagata

In this video, we take a look at the upcoming performances of Bandō Tamasaburō V. (Kabuki In-Depth)

'Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2' Episode 22 'Parent' Preview

In Episode 22, at last, it seems like Rudy will find his entire family. Starting with Lillie, Aisha, and finally Zenith.

'Kaiju No. 8' Episode 10 'Exposure'

n a world where kaiju threaten people's daily lives, Kafka Hibino once dreamed of joining the Japan Defense Force to fight these monsters. However, he eventually gave up on his dream and started working in a kaiju clean-up crew.

TV Anime 'Sound! Euphonium 3' Episode 11 'Future Orchestra' Preview

The Kitauji High School concert band is united once again, and smiles return to the members. Kumiko expresses her gratitude to Mayu, but Mayu's response is less than cheerful. As the deadline for Kumiko to decide her future approaches, Reina is also facing her own challenges.

'Joppari: The Nurse Miki Hanada' Trailer Released

The trailer for the movie 'Joppari: The Nurse Miki Hanada' has been released. Based on the true story of Miki Hanada, who dedicated herself to treating polio and other illnesses at Hachinohe Red Cross Hospital after World War II, this human drama portrays her life’s work to save lives during and after the war.

J-pop Group Mrs. Green Apple Video Pulled for Controversy

A Japanese music firm has stopped distributing a music video featuring J-pop group Mrs. Green Apple after it was criticized for containing discriminatory content. (NHK)