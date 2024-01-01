News On Japan
Star-Studded Cast Brings High School Drama to Life

Jun 25 (News On Japan) - The trailer for the third installment of the musical comedy series, "Professor Okano's High School Concerto," featuring Kensuke Takahashi, Shin Tamura, and Ryoki Miyama, has been released. This film follows the adventures of students and their supervising professor as they navigate various upheavals.

The plot centers around a new transfer student, rumored to have a violent past at his previous school, who clashes with the school's top elite student over the affections of the school's beloved nurse. The film is directed and written by Kyonari Konno, who has helmed the entire series.

Kensuke Takahashi, known for his role in the "Aki Wants to Eat with Haru" series, plays the transfer student. Shin Tamura, noted for his performances in the stage adaptation of "My Hero Academia The 'Ultra' Stage," portrays the elite student. Yoichi Okano, who has appeared in every installment of the series, reprises his role as Professor Okano, now a high school teacher.

Source: シネマトゥデイ

