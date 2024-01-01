News On Japan
Sci-Tech

Japan Halts Support for Next-Generation Battery

TOKYO, Nov 20 (News On Japan) - Japan' Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry Muto announced on November 19th that the government has decided to cease its support for APB, a company pioneering the development of the world's first all-resin battery.

In 2022, the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) allocated approximately 4.6 billion yen in subsidies for the project. However, APB has been grappling with financial troubles due to internal management turmoil. Earlier this month, the company’s main bank, the Hokuriku Bank Group, filed for corporate rehabilitation proceedings with the Tokyo District Court. The court is expected to soon decide whether to commence the process.

Source: テレ東BIZ

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Japan's Year-End Jumbo Lottery Kicks Off Nationwide

Sales for the Year-End Jumbo Lottery, which offers a combined prize of 1 billion yen for the first prize and adjacent prizes, have officially begun.

Japan, Canada to Establish Economic '2+2' Framework for EV Cooperation

Prime Minister Ishiba, attending the G20 summit in Brazil, held talks on November 18th with UK Prime Minister Starmer, where they agreed to establish an economic "2+2" framework involving foreign and economic ministers.

Human Hand Found Sticking Out From Ground at Cemetery in Nara

A human hand was discovered protruding from the ground at a cemetery in Nara City on November 18th, around 1:30 p.m.

Asakusa to Host 'Longest Shopping Street in Japan'

A new shopping street, set to be Japan's longest, will open in Tokyo's Asakusa area on November 20th. Spanning 3 kilometers, it aims to surpass Osaka's Tenjinbashisuji Shopping Street, which currently holds the title at 2 kilometers.

Microsoft Opens AI Research Hub in Tokyo

Microsoft, the American tech giant, has established a research facility in Tokyo aimed at advancing artificial intelligence (AI) research and fostering collaboration with universities and companies.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Sci-Tech NEWS

Japan Halts Support for Next-Generation Battery

Japan' Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry Muto announced on November 19th that the government has decided to cease its support for APB, a company pioneering the development of the world's first all-resin battery.

Lumpy skin disease found in dairy cattle for 1st time in Japan

Infections of lumpy skin disease have been confirmed among dairy cattle in Fukuoka Prefecture, western Japan, for the first time in the country. (NHK)

Toyota Advances Hydrogen Tech With Hybrid Engine Development

Hydrogen, anticipated as the next-generation automotive fuel, is seeing accelerated efforts for its real-world implementation. Toyota Motor Corporation unveiled its first hybrid vehicle that combines a hydrogen-powered engine and an electric motor, announcing plans to conduct on-road tests starting next spring.

New Innovations in Painless Injections

Many people, especially children, dread injections. However, companies in the Kansai region are advancing the development of 'painless injections,' utilizing innovative technologies.

Japan Rises to 31st Place in Global Digital Competitiveness Ranking

This year's 'Global Digital Competitiveness Ranking' was released, placing Japan at 31st among 67 countries and regions, up one position from last year.

Japan's New Media Tech on Display

Japan's largest comprehensive media exhibition has commenced, bringing together cutting-edge broadcasting equipment, including a camera capable of capturing clear images even in complete darkness.

Satellite Malfunction Leaves Japan Weather Images Unavailable

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) is currently experiencing issues displaying images from the Himawari weather satellite on its official website. Efforts are underway to identify the cause and restore normal service, but the timeline for recovery remains unclear.

Breakthrough in Colon Research Sparks New Potential for Cancer Treatment

A research group from Osaka University has made a world-first discovery, revealing that the right and left sides of the colon serve different roles.