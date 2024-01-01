News On Japan
Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Reactor No. 6 Set to Load Nuclear Fuel in June

NIIGATA, Nov 29 (News On Japan) - Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) has announced plans to load nuclear fuel into Reactor No. 6 of the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant in Niigata Prefecture by June next year as part of efforts to restart the facility.

Both Reactor No. 6 and Reactor No. 7 at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant have passed the Nuclear Regulation Authority's safety inspections, a prerequisite for restarting operations. Reactor No. 7 has already been loaded with nuclear fuel.

In a press conference held this morning, TEPCO outlined its plan to load nuclear fuel into Reactor No. 6 next June and stated its intention to submit the necessary applications to the Nuclear Regulation Authority for the restart process.

However, local consent remains a key hurdle, as the Governor of Niigata Prefecture, Hideyo Hanazono, has yet to take a definitive stance on the matter. Consequently, TEPCO has refrained from specifying a timeline for the reactor’s restart.

Source: TBS

