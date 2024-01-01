Panicked Woman Drives Car Into Sea, Killing Passenger

CHIBA, Dec 16 (News On Japan) - A 50-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly killing a male acquaintance by driving a vehicle into the sea at a port in Funabashi City, Chiba Prefecture.

At around 1:30 p.m. on October 14th, a small cargo vehicle plunged into the sea at a port in Hamacho, Funabashi City. The man in the passenger seat, Masayuki Mizushima, 80, was later pronounced dead.

On the morning of October 15th, police arrested Miyuki Harada, a 54-year-old unemployed resident of Funabashi City, on suspicion of murder for driving the vehicle.

According to the police, Harada had met Mizushima through work and had been confiding in him about her personal troubles.

In questioning, Harada stated, "While driving, my mind went into a panic, and I felt like I just wanted to die, which led to the car falling into the sea," partially denying the charges against her.

Source: ANN