News On Japan
Society

Panicked Woman Drives Car Into Sea, Killing Passenger

CHIBA, Dec 16 (News On Japan) - A 50-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly killing a male acquaintance by driving a vehicle into the sea at a port in Funabashi City, Chiba Prefecture.

At around 1:30 p.m. on October 14th, a small cargo vehicle plunged into the sea at a port in Hamacho, Funabashi City. The man in the passenger seat, Masayuki Mizushima, 80, was later pronounced dead.

On the morning of October 15th, police arrested Miyuki Harada, a 54-year-old unemployed resident of Funabashi City, on suspicion of murder for driving the vehicle.

According to the police, Harada had met Mizushima through work and had been confiding in him about her personal troubles.

In questioning, Harada stated, "While driving, my mind went into a panic, and I felt like I just wanted to die, which led to the car falling into the sea," partially denying the charges against her.

Source: ANN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Manhunt Underway After Fatal Stabbing of Schoolgirl at McDonald’s

Two junior high school students returning from cram school were stabbed at a McDonald’s in Kitakyushu, Fukuoka Prefecture on Saturday night. One of the students, a 15-year-old girl, was killed. The suspect, a man in his 40s, fled the scene.

Akie Abe Visits Trump’s Florida Home for Private Dinner

Akie Abe, the wife of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, arrived at Miami International Airport to attend a private dinner hosted by former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Japan-Korea High-Speed Ferry Faces Ax

JR Kyushu High-Speed Ferry is planning to withdraw from the Japan-Korea high-speed ferry business following the revelation that it concealed water leakage incidents while operating the high-speed ferry 'Queen Beetle,' which runs between Hakata and Busan, South Korea.

Japan's Dairy Farms Shrink by Half

The number of dairy farms in Japan has halved over the past 15 years, dropping below 10,000 for the first time, raising the alarm about the future of domestic milk production.

Kyoto's Geisha Observe 'Kotohajime'

Geiko and maiko in Kyoto's hanamachi districts participated in the traditional 'Kotohajime' event on December 13th, offering gratitude to those who supported them over the past year and extending early New Year's greetings.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Street Prostitution in Osaka Persists Despite Crackdown

In the bustling Umeda district of Osaka, women believed to be engaging in prostitution are often seen standing on the streets, waiting for customers. This activity, known as "standing prostitution," has reportedly been rampant in the area for over a decade.

Japan Shrine Unveils Largest Ever New Year Hamaya

In preparation for the New Year, Oita Prefecture’s Kenkokujinja Shrine has unveiled one of Japan’s largest hamaya (traditional arrow talismans) and kumade (decorative rakes).

Panicked Woman Drives Car Into Sea, Killing Passenger

A 50-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly killing a male acquaintance by driving a vehicle into the sea at a port in Funabashi City, Chiba Prefecture.

Fake Police Officer Arrested in Akihabara Extortion Scheme

A man impersonating a plainclothes police officer has been arrested for extortion in Tokyo's Akihabara district, allegedly accusing store customers of illicit filming and coercing them into paying money.

Kyoto's Geisha Observe 'Kotohajime'

Geiko and maiko in Kyoto's hanamachi districts participated in the traditional 'Kotohajime' event on December 13th, offering gratitude to those who supported them over the past year and extending early New Year's greetings.

Nikko Bridge Cleaned for New Year

A dusting ceremony was conducted at Shinkyo Bridge of Nikko Futarasan Shrine in Tochigi Prefecture, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

'Gold' Chosen as Kanji of the Year for 2024

The kanji representing this year's societal trends, 'Kanji of the Year,' was announced at Kiyomizu Temple in Kyoto, with 'Gold' chosen for 2024, highlighting Paris Olympics and Ohtani's stellar achievements.

Ex-Wife of ‘Don Juan of Kishu’ Found Not Guilty in Murder Trial

The Wakayama District Court delivered a not-guilty verdict on December 12th in the trial of the former wife of a Wakayama-based wealthy man, popularly known as the ‘Don Juan of Kishu,’ who had been accused of murder and other charges.