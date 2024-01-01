Street Prostitution in Osaka Persists Despite Crackdown

OSAKA, Dec 16 (News On Japan) - In the bustling Umeda district of Osaka, women believed to be engaging in prostitution are often seen standing on the streets, waiting for customers. This activity, known as "standing prostitution," has reportedly been rampant in the area for over a decade.

When interviewed, some women explained that they were doing this "to cover living expenses."

However, concerns over the deterioration of public safety in the region prompted the police to take action.

The measures involved painting the road where these women often stand in bright yellow and adding illustrations to make the area conspicuous. The strategy leverages the psychological tendency to avoid highly noticeable locations.

Initially, the approach seemed effective, as the number of women visible in the area significantly decreased.

However, the improvement was short-lived. Women were later spotted gathering in nearby streets, suggesting that the measures might lead to a game of cat and mouse.

Kitagawa Ryu, head of the Community Safety Division at the Sonezaki Police Station, commented:

"If they move to adjacent streets, we will collaborate with local communities to address the issue."

Source: FNN