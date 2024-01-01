News On Japan
Matsumoto to Resume Activities Next Spring, Plans Platform with Hamada

TOKYO, Dec 26 (News On Japan) - Matsumoto Hitoshi, one half of the comedy duo "Downtown," is planning to resume activities next spring through an independent platform, according to recent revelations.

Yoshimoto Kogyo announced that Matsumoto, currently on hiatus, intends to return alongside his partner, Hamada Masatoshi, by launching a unique platform. This platform is expected to serve as a venue for the duo's comedic performances and will mark their return to comedy.

Matsumoto stepped back from public activities following allegations reported by Shukan Bunshun at the end of last year, accusing him of attempting to coerce a woman into sexual acts. He subsequently filed a lawsuit over the article on January 22nd.

The case concluded on November 8th after both parties reached an agreement, leading Matsumoto to withdraw the lawsuit. His future moves have since drawn significant attention.

Source: ANN

