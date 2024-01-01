Ichiro Inducted Into US Baseball Hall Of Fame

Jan 22 (News On Japan) - Ichiro has been inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in the United States, and his iconic number 51 has been permanently retired.

As the first Japanese player to achieve this milestone, Ichiro narrowly missed a unanimous vote but tied the record for the most votes received by a position player.

The Seattle Mariners announced that number 51 will be permanently retired in honor of his achievements. Over his 19-year Major League Baseball career, Ichiro set numerous records, including the single-season hit record of 262 hits in 2004.

Earlier, Ichiro was also inducted into Japan’s Baseball Hall of Fame, making him a rare dual inductee in both Japan and the United States.

Reflecting on the honor, Ichiro shared his joy: "As the first Japanese player, I feel deeply honored. Being able to use '51' when I sign autographs is incredibly special to me. At 51 years old, this timing makes it even more unique. The beauty of baseball lies in the connections it fosters with so many people, and these encounters have shaped me into who I am today. That, more than anything, is the most valuable and enjoyable part of my journey."

