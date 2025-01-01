News On Japan
Dodgers' Ohtani Begins Spring Training, Aims for Two-Way Comeback

LOS ANGELES, Feb 12 (News On Japan) - The Los Angeles Dodgers, aiming for their second consecutive World Series title, will begin spring training for battery players on February 11th (February 12th Japan time) in Glendale, Arizona.

Shohei Ohtani, who is working toward a return to two-way play, conducted independent training at the team facility on February 10th. He practiced throwing against a wall using an inclined board and later moved to the batting cage for tee drills, continuing his adjustments as a hitter.

Source: Kyodo

POPULAR NEWS

Will Japan’s Gas Costs Fall?

Following the Japan-U.S. summit during the Trump administration, discussions about liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports gained momentum. The agreement to expand LNG purchases from the U.S. was seen as a key development, but significant challenges remain. Will this lead to lower gas prices in Japan? And what are the five countries that pose obstacles to fulfilling this commitment?

Japan's Visa Easing for Chinese Tourists Sparks Political Debate

Japan’s recent decision to ease visa requirements for Chinese tourists has sparked mixed reactions, with some expecting an influx of visitors and others arguing that the impact will be limited.

Thousands Clash in Aichi’s Naked Festival

Aichi’s famed Konomiya Hadaka Festival took place on February 10th at Konomiya Shrine in Inazawa City, where men clad in only fundoshi loincloths clashed in a frenzied struggle. The traditional event, which has continued for over 1,200 years, centers around the ‘Shin Otoko’ or ‘Sacred Man,’ chosen by lottery, whom participants believe will cleanse them of misfortune if they manage to touch him.

Japan to Release Emergency Rice Reserves Amid Rising Prices

Rice prices in Japan continue to rise, despite the government’s plan to release emergency reserves in an effort to stabilize the market. A bowl of tendon, topped with freshly fried tempura, is incomplete without steaming hot rice, but the cost of this staple has been steadily increasing.

Avalanche Strikes Tsuchiyu Onsen in Fukushima

An avalanche occurred around noon on Monday along a prefectural road in Fukushima City, leaving two hot spring inns isolated once again due to record snowfall.

MORE Sports NEWS

Formula E Returns to Tokyo in May, PR Event Held at City Hall

A promotional event for Season 11 of the Formula E world series, an all-electric vehicle (EV) racing championship, was held at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government building ahead of the Tokyo race, scheduled to take place in Ariake on May 17th and 18th.

Experts Discuss the Future of Japan’s Professional Baseball

A discussion on the future of Japanese professional baseball was held with three prominent business figures: Kohei Takashima, Yozo Tachibana, and Takafumi Horie.

Can eSports Save Sapporo's Struggling Dome?

A major international eSports tournament has kicked off in Sapporo, drawing significant attention as a potential economic boost for the city. The five-day event, held at the Daiwa House Plemist Dome in Toyohira Ward, is expected to attract around 30,000 spectators.

Sumo wrestler Hoshoryu becomes yokozuna grand champion

Mongolian-born sumo wrestler Hoshoryu has been promoted to the sport's top rank of yokozuna grand champion. He became the first newly promoted grand champion in three and a half years. (NHK)

Kobayashi Shines at Osaka International Women's Marathon

A new heroine was born at the 2025 Osaka International Women's Marathon, as Kana Kobayashi made a stunning performance in the final 800 meters. Kobayashi overtook Yuka Suzuki, who placed sixth at the Paris Olympics, to claim the title of top Japanese finisher.

Holographic Replays: A Game-Changer in Sports Analysis

The world of sports has always needed new ideas to develop their services and transactions, and one of the most progressive technologies today is holographic replaying.

U.S. Prosecutors Seek 4 Years 9 Months for Ohtani's Former Interpreter

Ippei Mizuhara, the former interpreter for baseball star Shohei Ohtani, is facing a prison sentence of 4 years and 9 months, along with 3 years of probation, as sought by U.S. prosecutors in a fraud trial.