Dodgers' Ohtani Begins Spring Training, Aims for Two-Way Comeback

LOS ANGELES, Feb 12 (News On Japan) - The Los Angeles Dodgers, aiming for their second consecutive World Series title, will begin spring training for battery players on February 11th (February 12th Japan time) in Glendale, Arizona.
Shohei Ohtani, who is working toward a return to two-way play, conducted independent training at the team facility on February 10th. He practiced throwing against a wall using an inclined board and later moved to the batting cage for tee drills, continuing his adjustments as a hitter.
Source: Kyodo