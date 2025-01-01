Safety Concerns Around Street Walkers in Shinjuku

TOKYO, Feb 27 (News On Japan) - Guardrails installed along the roads near Okubo Park in Shinjuku, Tokyo, are set to be removed as street solicitation, commonly known as 'tachinbo,' has become a social issue in the area.

Reporter: "Are they waiting for customers? Several women are leaning against the guardrails, standing on the roadside. It's dangerous as they are very close to pedestrians."

In the Okubo Park area, many women have been seen leaning against the guardrails while waiting for customers, contributing to the growing social concern over prostitution-related activities.

According to investigative sources, Shinjuku Ward plans to remove the guardrails within the month as a traffic safety measure and replace them with metal poles. The move aims to make it easier for pedestrians to transition between the sidewalk and the roadway.

Source: TBS