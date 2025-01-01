News On Japan
Society

Safety Concerns Around Street Walkers in Shinjuku

TOKYO, Feb 27 (News On Japan) - Guardrails installed along the roads near Okubo Park in Shinjuku, Tokyo, are set to be removed as street solicitation, commonly known as 'tachinbo,' has become a social issue in the area.

Reporter: "Are they waiting for customers? Several women are leaning against the guardrails, standing on the roadside. It's dangerous as they are very close to pedestrians."

In the Okubo Park area, many women have been seen leaning against the guardrails while waiting for customers, contributing to the growing social concern over prostitution-related activities.

According to investigative sources, Shinjuku Ward plans to remove the guardrails within the month as a traffic safety measure and replace them with metal poles. The move aims to make it easier for pedestrians to transition between the sidewalk and the roadway.

Source: TBS

POPULAR NEWS

Pollen Season Starts Early With Three Times the Usual Spread

Warm sunshine bathed the Kansai region on February 26th, signaling the arrival of spring. But with rising temperatures comes an unwelcome companion—pollen. This year, pollen season is expected to start earlier and bring significantly higher concentrations than usual.

New Rice Sold Out as Farmers Struggle to Keep Up With Demand

Despite government assurances of ample rice supply, farmers are facing pressure to increase production as demand continues to soar.

New Nara Train Lures Expo Visitors

A newly decorated train promoting tourism along the Kintetsu Railway line began operations on February 25th, aiming to attract visitors from the Osaka-Kansai Expo to Nara.

Chinese Students Flock to Japan for University Entrance Exams

A growing number of young people from China are traveling to Japan to take university entrance exams, drawn by the lower costs, perceived ease of admission, and better safety compared to their home country.

MORE Society NEWS

Children Born Through Sperm Donation Demand Right to Know

Children born through sperm donation are calling for stronger protections of their right to know their origins as Japan debates legislation on assisted reproduction.

Giant Kagami Mochi Lifted at Kyoto's Daigo-ji

Kyoto's Daigo-ji Temple held its annual 'Godairiki-san' event on Sunday, where participants lifted massive kagami mochi to offer their strength for good health. Men lifted 150 kg and women 90 kg, competing for the longest hold.

Coming of Age in the Cold: Hokkaido Youth Brave Ice Bath for Purification

Each year, Hokkaido Shrine holds a cold-water purification ceremony to celebrate the coming of age of new adults, with nineteen young men and women participating in this year's 'Kanchu Misogi' on Sunday.

Public Outcry Over Sapporo Safari Park Plan

North Safari Sapporo, a private zoo in Sapporo’s Minami Ward, has come under scrutiny after submitting a removal plan for its illegal structures to the city government. The plan lacks critical details regarding the removal process and, most notably, fails to address the fate of the animals housed at the facility.

Kyoto’s Gion Celebrates Spring

Kyoto’s annual Miyako Odori, a spring tradition in the Gion Kobu district, is set to return with geiko and maiko performing in stunning asagi-colored costumes.

Ryukyu Lacquerware Gets a Modern Touch

An exhibition featuring works by young artisans was held Sunday in Naha as part of an initiative to preserve the traditional techniques of Ryukyu lacquerware.

Prince Hisahito Obtains Driver's License

Prince Hisahito, the eldest son of the Akishino family, has obtained a driver's license as part of his preparations to enroll at Tsukuba University.

Man Arrested for Stealing Girls’ Dance Team Uniforms

A 43-year-old company employee was arrested on February 14th for allegedly breaking into a high school clubroom in Nagoya’s Chikusa Ward and stealing uniforms and other items.