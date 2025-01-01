News On Japan
Pollen Season Starts Early With Three Times the Usual Spread

TOKYO, Feb 27 (News On Japan) - Warm sunshine bathed the Kansai region on February 26th, signaling the arrival of spring. But with rising temperatures comes an unwelcome companion—pollen. This year, pollen season is expected to start earlier and bring significantly higher concentrations than usual.

With Osaka expected to see late-April-like temperatures this weekend, concerns over pollen are mounting.

"I start sneezing when I return from outside, so it might be the pollen."

Pollen allergies, often called a "national ailment," are back in full force. According to Weathernews, last summer’s extreme heat has led to an estimated threefold increase in airborne pollen compared to last year.

At a clinic in Osaka on February 26th, doctors were already seeing a rise in patients.

Matsunaga Atsushi, director of Okita Medical Clinic, noted, "Your nose is getting stuffy. With the warm weekend ahead, pollen could surge suddenly. Your current medication is working, but I'll add another just to be safe."

On February 25th alone, about 20 patients visited the clinic complaining of hay fever symptoms.

"I’ve been a doctor for 30 years, and I’ve never seen it start this early," Matsunaga said. "The cold snap briefly held the pollen back, but now it’s bursting out all at once. This pattern leads to the worst pollen dispersal."

With higher-than-usual pollen levels expected, what precautions should people take?

"I'm worried about severe nasal symptoms starting this weekend," Matsunaga said. "Rather than waiting until symptoms appear, I recommend taking mild medication now as a preventive measure."

Source: YOMIURI

