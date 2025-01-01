News On Japan
Sci-Tech

Okayama Startup Aims for World's First Electric Transport Ship

Okayama, Mar 04 (News On Japan) - Setouchi’s coastal city of Tamano, Okayama Prefecture, is home to PowerX, a startup striving for a world-first innovation—electric transport ships. The company is betting on energy storage solutions to support the growing adoption of renewable energy.

Japan aims to generate 50% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2040, but a major challenge remains: fluctuations in output due to weather conditions. Battery storage offers a way to store excess electricity when production is high and release it when needed, maximizing renewable energy efficiency. However, the global battery market is dominated by foreign manufacturers. PowerX, in contrast, has opted for domestic production, driven by a strategic vision for the future.

“The concept of a power transport ship does not yet exist in the world, but it is essential for an island nation like Japan,” said a company representative.

PowerX is pioneering a new business model by developing the world’s first electric transport ship, which will carry electricity across the sea. The vessel is expected to play a crucial role in offshore wind power, an emerging renewable energy sector. Compared to installing undersea cables, using ships to transport electricity could significantly reduce costs and construction time.

Last July, PowerX began trial operations at its core production facility, specializing in manufacturing customized batteries for shipboard use. Safety is a top priority—unlike conventional systems, the company’s liquid-cooled battery modules are designed to prevent overheating and ensure stability even in confined spaces at sea.

The factory operates an almost fully automated assembly line to maintain consistent quality despite the specialized structure of the batteries. The facility’s annual production capacity is approximately 220,000 battery modules—enough to supply a full day’s worth of electricity to every household in Okayama City.

“This is likely the largest liquid-cooled battery packaging line in Japan,” said a PowerX official.

The battery modules are packed into containers for easy transport by ship. However, due to their weight, assembly requires large-scale industrial infrastructure. To address this, PowerX chose the Setouchi region, known for its strong shipbuilding industry, as its production base. Tamano, in particular, is home to multiple ship-related factories, equipped with high-ceilinged buildings, cranes capable of lifting 140-kilogram battery modules, and skilled workers experienced in handling heavy equipment.

Leveraging Setouchi’s shipbuilding expertise, PowerX is working to complete its battery transport system. The actual construction of the transport vessels has been entrusted to Imabari Shipbuilding in Ehime Prefecture.

Beyond technological innovation, the company envisions a broader impact—revitalizing local industries. By merging Japan’s strengths in shipbuilding and battery production, PowerX aims to create a product that can be exported worldwide.

“We believe this is an invention that can be sold globally,” said a PowerX representative. “We are determined to make this a reality.”

PowerX’s venture embodies a new approach to regional revitalization, using cutting-edge technology to attract talent to areas with lower living costs and abundant natural resources. Whether this initiative will succeed in drawing people to the region remains to be seen.

Source: Television OSAKA NEWS

