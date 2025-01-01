Startup Moves Closer to Fusion Energy With New Reactor Test in Japan

GIFU, Mar 06 (News On Japan) - A key experiment aimed at realizing the long-sought dream of fusion energy is set to begin at the National Institute for Fusion Science in Toki, Gifu Prefecture.

On March 3rd, a piece of equipment known as a 'blanket'—measuring approximately two meters in height and four meters in width—was delivered to the institute.

Developed by Helical Fusion, a startup working toward the commercialization of fusion reactors, the blanket is designed to extract large amounts of energy from deuterium, a hydrogen isotope abundant in seawater.

The blanket plays a crucial role in converting neutrons generated in the fusion reaction into heat. By circulating high-temperature liquid metal inside the device, the company aims to enhance its durability.

Helical Fusion has been conducting joint research with the National Institute for Fusion Science since 2024 and aims to develop a demonstration reactor capable of actual power generation by 2034.

Source: 東海テレビ NEWS ONE