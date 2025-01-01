Shimadzu Unveils World's First Optical Lattice Clock

OSAKA, Mar 06 (News On Japan) - Shimadzu Corporation has launched the world's first optical lattice clock, which measures time using the oscillation frequency of atoms trapped by lasers. The clock boasts an unparalleled accuracy, with an error of just one second over 10 billion years.

Previous optical lattice clocks required extensive time for laser adjustments, but Shimadzu has successfully commercialized the technology with an automatic control system. Priced at 500 million yen, the clock is expected to contribute to measuring crustal movements and predicting earthquakes. Research institutions have already begun making inquiries about the device.

An optical lattice clock is a next-generation atomic clock that achieves unprecedented accuracy by using lasers to trap atoms in a grid-like structure and measure their oscillation frequency. The clock operates with an error margin of just one second over 10 billion years, making it significantly more precise than conventional atomic clocks.

The technology relies on a standing wave of laser light to create an optical lattice, where atoms such as strontium or ytterbium are confined. A separate laser then measures the oscillations of these atoms, which serve as the clock’s timekeeping mechanism. Unlike traditional atomic clocks that use microwave frequencies, optical lattice clocks operate at optical frequencies, allowing for far greater precision.

Source: Television OSAKA NEWS