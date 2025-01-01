Pollen Peaks in Fukuoka, New Treatment Offers Hope

FUKUOKA, Mar 17 (News On Japan) - Sugi pollen levels have reached their peak in Fukuoka, with daily economic losses from hay fever estimated to exceed 230 billion yen. Clinics are overwhelmed with patients, including young children experiencing severe symptoms.

The Japan Weather Association reports that pollen levels are unusually high this season, particularly in mid-March. Many residents, including those new to Fukuoka, are struggling with worsening allergies.

To address this, a new ointment for hay fever has been introduced. Applied around the eyes once daily, it helps relieve itching and is particularly useful for children, the elderly, and those concerned about makeup smudging from eye drops.

Pollen levels are expected to fluctuate, with a temporary drop on March 15th due to rain before rising again in the fourth week of March.

Source: FBS Fukuoka Broadcasting News