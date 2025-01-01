Newly Released Footage Shows Kamikaze Pilots Parachuting Under Fire

OITA, Mar 23 (News On Japan) - A civic group in Usa City, Oita Prefecture, that collects and analyzes materials from the Pacific War has released twelve pieces of footage showing U.S. air raids and kamikaze attacks.

The group, Toyo no Kuni Usa City Juku, presented the films to the press on March 22nd. The footage, sourced from the U.S. National Archives, was shot in nine prefectures, including scenes of kamikaze pilots parachuting from aircraft after being attacked by American naval forces. The films will be made available to the public during a peace event to be held in Usa in May.

According to Yusuke Oda, 38, a member of the group, the footage was captured using gun cameras standard on fighter aircraft as well as handheld cameras from inside the planes.

Source: Kyodo