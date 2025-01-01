News On Japan
Society

Newly Released Footage Shows Kamikaze Pilots Parachuting Under Fire

OITA, Mar 23 (News On Japan) - A civic group in Usa City, Oita Prefecture, that collects and analyzes materials from the Pacific War has released twelve pieces of footage showing U.S. air raids and kamikaze attacks.

The group, Toyo no Kuni Usa City Juku, presented the films to the press on March 22nd. The footage, sourced from the U.S. National Archives, was shot in nine prefectures, including scenes of kamikaze pilots parachuting from aircraft after being attacked by American naval forces. The films will be made available to the public during a peace event to be held in Usa in May.

According to Yusuke Oda, 38, a member of the group, the footage was captured using gun cameras standard on fighter aircraft as well as handheld cameras from inside the planes.

Source: Kyodo

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Newly Released Footage Shows Kamikaze Pilots Parachuting Under Fire

A civic group in Usa City, Oita Prefecture, that collects and analyzes materials from the Pacific War has released twelve pieces of footage showing U.S. air raids and kamikaze attacks.

Japan Unveils Four-Stage Evacuation Plan for Mount Fuji Eruption

The Japanese government on March 21st released a report outlining countermeasures for volcanic ash in the event of a Mount Fuji eruption, including a four-stage evacuation plan based on ashfall volume.

Japan's Police Update Uniform, Skirts Abolished

Police uniforms in Japan will undergo their first major redesign in 31 years, with changes including the abolition of skirts for female officers and the introduction of polo shirts to help cope with rising temperatures.

Japan Falls to 55th in Global Happiness Ranking

Japan ranked 55th in the latest World Happiness Report, released on March 20th to coincide with the International Day of Happiness. Finland secured the top position for the eighth consecutive year, followed by Denmark and Iceland, with Nordic countries dominating the upper ranks due to strong welfare and education systems.

Third-Party Panel Releases Damning Report on Hyogo Governor Power Harassment

A third-party panel investigating allegations of power harassment against Hyogo Governor Motohiko Saito submitted its findings to the prefectural government on March 19th, concluding that ten instances of his conduct constituted workplace harassment.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Japan Falls to 55th in Global Happiness Ranking

Japan ranked 55th in the latest World Happiness Report, released on March 20th to coincide with the International Day of Happiness. Finland secured the top position for the eighth consecutive year, followed by Denmark and Iceland, with Nordic countries dominating the upper ranks due to strong welfare and education systems.

Newly Discovered Photos Show Aum Shinrikyo Leader After Arrest

Today marks 30 years since the Tokyo subway sarin attack carried out by Aum Shinrikyo. Newly discovered photographs believed to be among the earliest taken after Chizuo Matsumoto, also known as Shoko Asahara, was found in a concealed space have come to light.

Social Media Posts Pose Privacy Risks—The Rise of 'Identification Services'

The risk of having personal information exposed online is something nearly everyone now faces. An investigation revealed that even a seemingly harmless photo can contain hidden risks, and that there are people who specialize in "identification" as a profession.

Drunken Foreigner Arrested for Trespassing on Imperial Palace Grounds

A foreign man was caught trespassing on the Imperial Palace grounds early on March 16th and was arrested on the spot.

Teen Bikers Caught for Reckless Riding in Tokyo

Six teenagers have been caught for repeated reckless motorbike riding in Tokyo’s Hino and Hachioji, ignoring traffic signals and weaving through the streets.

One in 24 Babies in Japan Born to Foreign Parents as Support Efforts Grow

In Japan, one in every 24 babies is born to foreign parents. For many of these parents, giving birth and raising a child in an unfamiliar country can be daunting. Language barriers and cultural differences often lead to isolation, sometimes resulting in prenatal or postnatal depression.

Documentary | The Human face of Japan (昭和東京) 1982

"The Human Face of Japan" (1982), directed and written by Oliver Howes and narrated by Peter Gwynne, is an insightful documentary produced by Film Australia in collaboration with the Australia-Japan Foundation. This compelling documentary series offers an intimate exploration of Japan during the early 1980s, revealing the complex interplay between rapid industrialization and enduring traditional values. (TRNGL)

Ghostly encounters: The legacy of the 2011 tsunami in Japan | Witness Documentary

The Japanese city of Kamaishi was almost entirely destroyed in the earthquake and ensuing tsunami of 2011. It was the biggest natural disaster to hit Japan, killing nearly 20,000 people. (Al Jazeera)