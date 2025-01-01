Dementia Becomes Leading Cause of Death in Japan

TOKYO, Mar 25 (News On Japan) - In a striking finding from one of the world's longest-living nations, dementia has overtaken all other causes of death in Japan.

A study by researchers from Keio University and the University of Washington revealed that dementia was the leading cause of death in Japan as of 2021. The research team analyzed data on the health status of the Japanese population over the past 30 years.

In 1990, dementia ranked sixth, but significant medical advances have drastically reduced deaths from stroke and ischemic heart disease. As a result, dementia has moved to the top spot.

But what does it mean to die from dementia?

The study classified deaths caused by complications stemming from the progression of dementia—such as aspiration pneumonia, heart failure, and general frailty—as dementia-related deaths.

"With dementia, people can lose the ability to swallow," said Masaru Sasaki, head of the Japan Dementia Prevention Association. "When they can no longer swallow properly, food may enter the lungs instead of the esophagus, leading to aspiration pneumonia and, eventually, death."

In 2021, Japan saw about 135 dementia-related deaths per 100,000 people—surpassing Italy's 108 and the United States’ 60, making it the highest rate in the world.

So, what can be done to prevent dementia?

Sasaki listed several effective measures: brain training, physical exercise, dietary improvements, and quality sleep.

"Conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, and lipid disorders are also said to increase the risk of developing dementia. Preventing these conditions is key," Sasaki said.

At a dementia prevention event, participants were seen doing hand exercises involving gestures like rock-paper-scissors. One exercise, alternating a fist with scissors on opposite hands, proved more challenging than expected. Combining open hands with scissors was even harder.

"The hands and fingers are the parts of the body that send the most stimulation to the brain," Sasaki explained. "Writing, typing, playing musical instruments, even gardening—moving your hands is incredibly effective for dementia prevention."

At a popular health mahjong class, where people enjoy brain-stimulating games, many participants shared their own health routines beyond the game.

An 88-year-old woman said she recently bought exercise equipment for home use. "I can’t walk far, so I use a step machine at home," she said. "I also tried tongue twisters, but I couldn’t remember them well. Things like ‘Nama mugi, nama gome, nama tamago’ and ‘Tonari no kyaku wa yoku kaki kuu kyaku da.’ I practice those too."

Another woman, 79, said she keeps active through daily swimming. "I’m so busy I barely stay home. After this class, I’ll go to swim school and swim 500 meters or even a kilometer. Then I take a walk, soak in the bath, and head home," she said.

