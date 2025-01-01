H2A Rocket Final Launch Postponed

KAGOSHIMA, Jun 19 (News On Japan) - The launch of the H2A rocket's final unit, originally scheduled for June 24th, has been postponed due to a malfunction in the rocket’s electrical system.

The H2A rocket, Japan's primary launch vehicle since 2001, was set to make its 50th and final launch from the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture on June 24th.

The rocket was carrying a satellite designed to observe Earth’s greenhouse gases and other environmental data.

According to Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, an inspection revealed an issue with the electrical system of the rocket. As a result, the launch has been postponed. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries stated, "We are investigating the cause and will coordinate a new schedule moving forward."

Source: TBS