Quantum Computer Begins Operation at RIKEN

KOBE, Jun 25 (News On Japan) - A state-of-the-art IBM quantum computer, one of the world’s most advanced models and the first of its kind installed outside the United States, has begun operation at RIKEN in Kobe, where it will be integrated with Japan's Fugaku supercomputer to advance hybrid computing research.

Quantum computers are believed to perform calculations dramatically faster than conventional computers by leveraging the principles of quantum mechanics. However, their practical applications remain limited to specific fields, and research is ongoing to expand their capabilities.

RIKEN plans to integrate the quantum computer with its supercomputer Fugaku, aiming to combine the strengths of both systems to overcome each other's limitations.

RIKEN President Makoto Gonokami stated: "By connecting with supercomputer Fugaku, we will build the world’s most powerful environment and take on the challenge of pioneering hybrid computing."

This marks the first time such a quantum computer has been installed outside the United States. The integration with Fugaku is expected to begin as early as July.

Source: YOMIURI