News On Japan
Sci-Tech

Quantum Computer Begins Operation at RIKEN

KOBE, Jun 25 (News On Japan) - A state-of-the-art IBM quantum computer, one of the world’s most advanced models and the first of its kind installed outside the United States, has begun operation at RIKEN in Kobe, where it will be integrated with Japan's Fugaku supercomputer to advance hybrid computing research.

Quantum computers are believed to perform calculations dramatically faster than conventional computers by leveraging the principles of quantum mechanics. However, their practical applications remain limited to specific fields, and research is ongoing to expand their capabilities.

RIKEN plans to integrate the quantum computer with its supercomputer Fugaku, aiming to combine the strengths of both systems to overcome each other's limitations.

RIKEN President Makoto Gonokami stated: "By connecting with supercomputer Fugaku, we will build the world’s most powerful environment and take on the challenge of pioneering hybrid computing."

This marks the first time such a quantum computer has been installed outside the United States. The integration with Fugaku is expected to begin as early as July.

Source: YOMIURI

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

US Marine Gets 7 Years for Sexual Assault in Japan

A court in Japan has sentenced a US marine to seven years in prison after finding him guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in Okinawa last year.

University-Affiliated Schools Gather to Highlight Benefits

As competition for junior high school entrance exams intensifies in Japan, many families are turning their attention to university-affiliated schools, which continue to enjoy strong and growing popularity. These schools offer a rare sense of security in an education system often dominated by relentless testing and high-stakes competition. By guaranteeing admission to their affiliated universities, they allow students to avoid the grueling entrance exam race and instead focus on broader intellectual development, extracurricular pursuits, and early preparation for specialized qualifications.

Rodent Infestation Continues in Hokkaido

In Fukushima Town, located in southern Hokkaido, a massive surge in rodent populations is causing widespread damage to rice and other crops. The situation has become so severe that home centers are struggling to keep up with demand for rodent traps, with shelves completely emptied and supply chains unable to restock in time.

Japan Remembers Eighty Years After the Battle of Okinawa

Okinawa Prefecture observed its annual Day of Remembrance on June 23rd, commemorating the more than 200,000 Japanese and American lives lost in the Battle of Okinawa during the final stages of the Pacific War.

Koike Wins Third Term as Tokyo Governor

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has secured a third term after exit polls indicated a decisive victory, ensuring she will continue leading Japan’s capital for another four years.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Sci-Tech NEWS

Quantum Computer Begins Operation at RIKEN

A state-of-the-art IBM quantum computer, one of the world’s most advanced models and the first of its kind installed outside the United States, has begun operation at RIKEN in Kobe, where it will be integrated with Japan's Fugaku supercomputer to advance hybrid computing research.

My iPS Cell Factory Opens in Osaka

In Osaka’s Nakanoshima district, full-scale production has begun at a new facility offering customized iPS cells made from an individual’s own blood.

Japanese Startup Aims to Boost Japan's Space Industry

A startup based in Minamisoma City, Fukushima Prefecture, is working to create a future where space becomes easily accessible to all. AstroX, a private space startup headquartered in Minamisoma, Fukushima, is participating in the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry's themed exhibit 'Toward a Better Recovery from the Great East Japan Earthquake.'

H2A Rocket Final Launch Postponed

The launch of the H2A rocket's final unit, originally scheduled for June 24th, has been postponed due to a malfunction in the rocket’s electrical system.

Honda Successfully Completes Japan’s First Reusable Rocket Landing Test

Honda has announced that it successfully completed a landing and takeoff experiment with a small rocket in Taiki Town, located in Hokkaido’s Tokachi region. This achievement marks the first time a Japanese private company has accomplished this feat.

Technologies Poised to Drive Future Growth

A new ranking of 'technologies that are attracting investment' has just been published, with an analysis of some of the most promising innovations.

Pioneering Technology That Expands Human Potential

Masahiko Inami, professor and deputy director at the University of Tokyo’s Research Center for Advanced Science and Technology, is leading groundbreaking research into human augmentation—technology that expands human capabilities beyond natural limitations. Inspired by science fiction and driven by a vision of a more inclusive and creative future, Inami’s work aims not only to assist those with physical challenges but to elevate all individuals through the integration of new skills and sensory functions.

Japan’s Private Moon Landing Attempt Ends in Failure Again

Japan’s bid for a successful private-sector moon landing has ended in failure for the second time, after startup ispace announced that it lost communication with its lunar lander Resilience during the final descent.