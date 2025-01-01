World’s Largest Butterfly Fossil Found In Shinonsen

HYOGO, Jun 25 (News On Japan) - A fossil on permanent display at a museum in Shinonsen, Hyogo Prefecture, has been identified as a new species and confirmed to be the world’s largest butterfly fossil.

The specimen, unearthed 37 years ago from a 2.5-million-year-old stratum by a local high school teacher, had been preserved under the name "nameless butterfly fossil."

Hiroaki Aiba, a part-time lecturer at Keio Yokohama Elementary School, and his team conducted an analysis which revealed that the fossil represents a previously unknown species. Their findings were published in an international academic journal last month.

With a wingspan exceeding 8 centimeters, it surpasses all previously discovered butterfly fossils in size, marking it as the largest ever found.

"The thorax is extremely thick and sturdy, suggesting that it likely had very powerful flying ability," said Aiba.

Aiba also noted that butterfly fossils are rare because they are difficult to preserve, adding that the discovery holds significant academic value.

Source: KTV NEWS