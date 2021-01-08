Powerful winds from snowstorms have cut power to more than 100,000 homes in the Japanese prefectures of Niigata and Akita.
The city of Niigata along the Sea of Japan coast recorded gusts of up to 130 kilometers per hour on Thursday.
Tohoku Electric Power Network says about 57,400 homes in Niigata Prefecture were without electricity as of 8 p.m. on Thursday. They included over 31,000 homes in Niigata City.
The utility says upward of 44,000 homes in 10 municipalities mainly along the Sea of Japan coast in Akita Prefecture remained without electricity as of 9:30 p.m. on Thursday. They included around 25,000 homes in Akita City.
The company says strong winds likely severed cables and are hampering recovery efforts. Officials say they do not expect to be able to completely restore power overnight.
Heavy winds have also injured at least 13 people in Niigata Prefecture. Gusts overturned five trucks, with one driver suffering a minor injury.
Jan 08
Japan’s prime minister, Yoshihide Suga, has declared a state of emergency in the greater Tokyo area after a record number of coronavirus cases were reported in the capital and across the country.
(theguardian.com)
Jan 08
Powerful winds from snowstorms have cut power to more than 100,000 homes in the Japanese prefectures of Niigata and Akita.
(NHK)
Jan 08
The Japan Sumo Association has decided to have all its members, including wrestlers and stablemasters, tested for coronavirus infection.
(NHK)
Jan 08
Japan’s Fugaku supercomputer — which in June ranked first in the global Top500 list of such machines, the first time for a Japanese machine in about nine years — was surprisingly not created with the aim of excelling in numerical benchmarks, unlike some of its rivals. (Japan Times)
Jan 08
Over 80,000 people have been dismissed or seen their employment contracts terminated rather than renewed in Japan for reasons related to the COVID-19 pandemic since it began, the labor ministry said Thursday. (Japan Times)
Jan 08
Japanese business leaders said Thursday support will be necessary for struggling firms under a second state of emergency over the novel coronavirus in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures, while they viewed the decision as inevitable due to resurging infections.
(Kyodo)
Jan 08
Honda Motor will reduce vehicle production due to a supply crunch in semiconductors, Nikkei has learned, a sign that a pandemic-spurred global shortage is threatening the auto industry.
(Nikkei)
Jan 08
A Japanese credit research firm says the number of pubs and restaurants going bankrupt last year hit a record high due to the pandemic.
(NHK)
Jan 08
Swimming star Rikako Ikee, who was out of competition for 19 months following her leukemia diagnosis in February 2019, will no longer compete at an upcoming meet that had been earmarked as one of her comeback events, organizers said Wednesday.
(Japan Times)
Jan 07
Investors in Tokyo snapped up stocks on Thursday on hopes for additional stimulus measures in the US. An overnight rally in New York also supported the rise.
(NHK)
Jan 07
A 208-kilogram bluefin Tuna was deemed the highest prize at Tokyo’s annual New Year tuna auction, Tuesday, January 5.
(VOA News)
Jan 07
Violent snowstorms have been hitting coastal areas along the Sea of Japan. There are warnings of avalanches and blizzards.
(NHK)
Jan 07
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported 2,447 new cases of the coronavirus in the capital on Thursday, setting a new high for the second day in a row.
(NHK)
Jan 07
People in the greater Tokyo area expressed anxiety Thursday about how their lives and businesses will be impacted by the declaration of another state of emergency in Tokyo and neighboring areas amid record numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Japan Times)
Jan 07
The number of people using shinkansen and conventional train services operated by Japan Railway companies plunged 68% during the year-end and New Year’s period compared to a year earlier, to 4,879,000, marking the lowest level since comparable data was made available in 1991, six JR companies said Wednesday. (Japan Times)
Jan 07
The catch of a fish that's one of Japan's most popular fall foods hit a record low last year. Hauls of Pacifc saury, or "Sanma", plunged as their numbers diminished.
(NHK)
Jan 07
From cooking to playing instruments, education businesses are cashing in on growing demand for online study as the pandemic dictates that people spend more time at home. (Nikkei)
Jan 07
Whistle-blowing, flag-waving super-fan Kyoko Ishikawa has attended every Summer Olympics in the past 30 years -- and the Tokyo resident doesn't plan on missing out on a Games in her home city. (AFP News Agency)
Jan 07
A total of 122 people in Japan died at places other than medical institutions between March and December 2020 after contracting the novel coronavirus, police data showed Wednesday. (Japan Times)
Jan 07
Police believe that a male employee in the construction industry was behind dozens of sexual assaults that took place over a six-year period, reports TBS News (tokyoreporter.com)