‘Ultraman’ animated feature in the works at Netflix
Ultraman was the first tokusatsu (live-action) hero launched by the Ultra Series and extension, Tsuburaya Productions.
The character, who defends the planet from alien kaiju, made its maiden appearance alongside his human host Shin Hayata in the 1966–1967 Japanese television series, "Ultraman" which ran for 39 episodes.
Ultraman has since inspired many superheros of of global pop culture, including “Power Rangers” and Paul Rudd’s "Ant-Man" suit.
According to a press release shared by the streaming platform, the project is being developed in partnership with Tsuburaya Productions.
Shannon Tindle is directing the movie, with John Aoshima on board as co-director.
Marc Haimes has penned the movie along with Tindle.
It centres on baseball superstar Ken Sato, who returns to his home country of Japan to pick up the mantle of Earth-defending superhero Ultraman, but quickly finds more than he bargained for when he''s forced to raise the offspring of his greatest foe, a newborn Kaiju.
"Struggling to balance the roles of teammate and new father, Ken must confront his own ego, his estranged father, and the conniving Kaiju Defense Force to rise up and discover what it truly means to be Ultraman," the plotline reads.- outlookindia.com
theguardian.com - May 15
A panel of experts has begun talks on addressing the shortage of heirs to the Japanese imperial throne, as a poll showed that four in five members of the public are comfortable with the idea of women becoming reigning empresses.
tokyoreporter.com - May 15
TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have busted an illegal casino in Katsushika Ward that is suspected of funding organized crime, reports TBS News.
outlookindia.com - May 15
A CG-animated feature film based on Japan''s popular fictional superhero Ultraman is being developed by Netflix.
Japan Today - May 13
Two doctors indicted last year over the consensual killing of a terminally ill woman in Kyoto were served with fresh arrest warrants Wednesday for allegedly murdering a man, the father of one of them, police said.
Japan Today - May 13
Police in Ichikawa, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of killing a 21-year-old university student.
Japan Times - May 13
Over 31% of Japanese aged 60 or older say they do not have any close friends, according to a government survey involving older populations in Japan, Germany, Sweden and the United States.
Japan Today - May 12
A man who turned himself in to police in Tokyo for the alleged possession of cannabis livestreamed as the whole process unfolded via video-sharing platform YouTube, investigative sources said.
tokyoreporter.com - May 12
TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 38-year-old man who is suspected of drugging and sexually abusing several boys in the town of Mizuho, reports Kyodo News.
tokyoreporter.com - May 12
A man whose corpse was found in a vehicle in Kobe City’s Kita Ward last week died due to suffocation, police have revealed, reports NHK (May 7).
Kyodo - May 11
Japanese director Takashi Miike has built up a cult following around the world over the past two decades with an oeuvre of horror movies, often featuring extreme violence.
NHK - May 10
An annual event that introduces Japanese culture and food to people in New York took place online this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Kyodo - May 10
The first deer fawn to be born this year in Nara Park, a popular tourist attraction in western Japan, was shown to the press Monday by a local preservation organization.
tokyoreporter.com - May 08
IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police have obtained a warrant for the arrest of a man over the fatal stabbing of a man and his wife and injuring of two of their children in the town of Sakai nearly two years ago, reports Kyodo News
Japan Today - May 08
Police in Tamba, Hyogo Prefecture, said Friday they have arrested a 23-year-old unemployed man in connection with the death of a 13-year-old girl whose body was found on a mountain road on Thursday.
Kyodo - May 08
A search continued Friday for a roughly 3.5-meter-long pet python that managed to break free and slither away from an apartment near Tokyo, according to local police.