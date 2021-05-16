Tokyo's theaters and theme parks begin to reopen -- with conditions
The state of emergency for Tokyo and the prefectures of Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo was initially set to expire on Tuesday. It was extended, however, and the central prefecture of Aichi and the southwestern prefecture of Fukuoka were added to the list on Wednesday. The emergency, now covering the six prefectures, is slated to run until May 31.
Among the facilities that reopened last week was the New National Theatre, Tokyo, in Shibuya Ward.
Hanayashiki, a theme park in Tokyo’s Asakusa district, resumed operations for the first time in 18 days. Sales of alcoholic beverages are banned at the park, though, and visitors were asked not to bring in such drinks. Hanayashiki staff also called on visitors to wear face masks properly.
In Fukuoka Prefecture, restaurants, bars and other establishments offering alcoholic beverages and karaoke services are being asked to close under the state of emergency. Nakasu, the biggest entertainment district in the prefecture, was quiet on Wednesday.- Japan Times
Japan Times - May 16
Some theaters and theme parks in Tokyo have begun to open conditionally in the past week while taking thorough measures to prevent coronavirus infections while under the government’s extended third state of emergency over the pandemic.
todayonline.com - May 13
Japan will from Friday indefinitely bar foreign nationals with residence status from re-entering the country if they have stayed in India, Nepal or Pakistan within 14 days prior to their return, the government said on Wednesday.
BBC - May 12
For more than 1,400 years, Yamabushi monks have been walking Japan's sacred mountains, believing that this harsh natural environment can bring enlightenment.
47 Miracles of Japan - May 12
Hachiman-bori canal used to be a waterway which connected Omihachiman city center to Lake Biwa for trading, and nowadays is known as a tourist attraction.
NHK - May 11
Forests and diverse wildlife on four remote southwestern islands in Japan are likely to be added to the list of UNESCO World Natural Heritage sites.
NHK - May 10
Japan will tighten restrictions on people arriving from India, Pakistan and Nepal starting Monday to help prevent the further spread of a coronavirus variant that is ravaging India.
Tokidoki Traveller - May 08
This hotel is called ‘Hotel Sekitei’ and it is in Chiba! Just a heads up though, if you wish to visit it is pretty dang difficult. They do not speak english, and you cannot reserve the hotel so you just have to turn up and hope the slide room is available.
Life in Japan - May 08
We're taking on Japan's longest roller slide, a slide of 247 meters in length situated on the slopes of the mountains around Tabayama an hour outside of Tokyo.
Nikkein - May 07
The Japanese government is considering stricter travel restrictions for incoming travelers from India as new cases swamp the South Asian country, Nikkei has learned.
I Will Always Travel for Food - May 05
Hotel Amsterdam is located inside Huis Ten Bosch, a theme park based on the Netherlands. This is the largest theme park in Japan.
WAO RYU!ONLY in JAPAN - May 02
Few places one could travel are as rich in spirituality and cultural history as Kyoto. But many people don’t know the close relationship Kyoto has with nature in its immediate surroundings. Travel just outside the city and you’ll find yourself transported to some of Japan’s most sacred sites. Mt. Kurama in the northwest is one such place.
Abroad in Japan - May 02
Cape Soya is 1,000km from Tokyo at Japan's most northern point. In the height of winter we drive across a snowy Hokkaido to discover what's up there.
Kyodo - May 01
Japan's Golden Week holiday period began in earnest on Saturday, but the first day of five consecutive vacation days was relatively quiet in major areas as measures against COVID-19 dissuaded many people from traveling.
Reuters - May 01
Japan's Nippon Yusen (9101.T) subsidiary NYK Cruises Co said on Friday that its luxury cruise ship "Asuka II" was returning to port after a passenger tested positive for the coronavirus.
ONLY in JAPAN - May 01
Golden Week typically runs from 4/29 to 5/5 five or take a couple of days, it’s quite a nice time in Japan but ...
Japan Times - Apr 30
Train stations and tourist spots were largely quiet in Tokyo and elsewhere under Japan’s third coronavirus state of emergency as the Golden Week holiday period began Thursday.