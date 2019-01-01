New data transfer rules pursued to keep out China and Russia
With Russia and China as members of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, there were concerns about the flow of personal data. The new rules create a framework among members with a shared sense of trust. Plans call for the inclusion of non-APEC members, including South American countries.
APEC's Cross-Border Privacy Rules, which have served as a unified standard, will be reassessed. Companies are required to comply with each country's regulations in handling personal information, and the numerous procedures involved in transfers across borders can be a burden. Once certified, companies can smoothly transfer data among APEC markets, making it easier to do business.
Japan introduced the Data Free Flow with Trust concept in 2019, aiming to create an environment where data can be exchanged among countries with mutual trust. There has been a growing shared recognition between the U.S. and Japan that data transfer frameworks had reached their limits with the involvement of Russia and China.
Nikkei - May 16
Japan, the U.S., South Korea and four other APEC members have agreed to make personal data transfer rules independent of the regional forum's current framework in a move to exclude China and Russia.
ANI News - May 14
Japan's Yaskawa company has developed an industrial robot with artificial intelligence which determines the color and shape of the objects and transports them to their correct position.
NHK - May 13
An international group of astronomers, with the participation of the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan, says it has captured the first image of a supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way galaxy.
Hazegrayart - May 13
Kankoh-maru is a single-stage reusable orbital passenger aircraft is a proposed vertical takeoff and landing (VTVL), single-stage-to-orbit (SSTO), reusable launch system that has been studied by the Japanese Rocket Society since 1993.
Kyodo - May 11
East Japan Railway Co. said Tuesday it will carry out test runs of automated trains with passengers aboard on Tokyo's Yamanote loop line for two months starting around October.
Japan Timesj - May 08
Around 10% of people admitted to hospitals due to coronavirus symptoms continued to suffer from aftereffects a year after they were discharged, a recent survey compiled by a health ministry research group showed.
Japan Times - May 07
The number of probable cases of children with acute severe hepatitis in Japan has reached seven, the health ministry said Friday.
Kyodo - May 05
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.8 jolted Ibaraki, Tochigi and Gunma prefectures near Tokyo on Thursday, but no tsunami occurred, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
Factsopedia - May 05
Every culture is different. Every country is unique. As a result: Things are commonplace in one corner of the world might seem peculiar to people from another. These are 20 things that can be seen anywhere but in Japan!
medium.com - May 01
From June 2022, revisions to Japan’s Law on Welfare and Management of Animals will go into effect and make microchipping of dogs and cats mandatory.
Japan Times - Apr 30
The International Atomic Energy Agency said Friday that Japan’s preparations for the planned discharge of treated water from the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant are proceeding largely in line with international safety standards.
NHK - Apr 29
Japan's health ministry says two more children have been hospitalized with an unidentified type of acute hepatitis.
Japan Times - Apr 28
The health ministry adopted a plan Wednesday to limit eligibility for fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines to those age 60 or over, as well as those who are age 18 or over with underlying conditions.
sacbee.com - Apr 27
Tokyo's Shibuya is famed for its Scramble Crossing, where crowds of people crisscross the intersection in a scene symbolizing urban Japan’s congestion and anonymity. It may have added another boasting right.
South China Morning Post - Apr 27
The Pedia_Roid simulates the jittery movements that children often make in the dentist chair, helping to train paediatric dentists.
NHK - Apr 26
Japan's Health Ministry says a child has been hospitalized with an unidentified type of acute hepatitis. It states that the patient's symptoms are similar to those recently exhibited by children in other countries.