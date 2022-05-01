Volcano erupts in Russian Far East, no tsunami threat to Japan
カムチャツカ半島で大規模噴火 潮位変化は確認できず 午後10時現在 気象庁
Kyodo -- May 29
A large-scale volcanic eruption occurred Saturday in the Russia's far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula, but the Japanese weather agency said no tsunami was observed to have hit Japan.
The Japan Meteorological Agency said that following the eruption at around 5:10 p.m., smoke plumes spewed from Bezymianny and extended over 15 kilometers high.
May 29 (ANNnewsCH) - ロシアのカムチャツカ半島で起きた大規模な火山噴火で、気象庁は28日午後10時現在で国内外の観測点で明らかな潮位変化は確認されていないと発表しました。 ...continue reading
Tokyo Olympics legacy venue proving a chronic headache
Kyodo - May 28
Although billed as an important material legacy of the Tokyo Olympics, Japan's National Stadium has become a taxpayer burden with its future in limbo.
Kyodo - May 28
Japan women in 30s stay in workforce as parental benefits improve
Nikkei - May 28
Women in their 30s in Japan continue to make progress in workforce participation, greatly flattening their once-pronounced M-shaped dip stemming from pressure to quit jobs and become stay-at-home mothers.
Nikkei - May 28
Japanese Red Army leader released after 20-years in prison
Nikkei - May 28
Fusako Shigenobu, the founder of the now-disbanded Japanese Red Army militant organization that committed a string of terrorist attacks around the world in the 1970s and 1980s, was released from prison on Saturday after serving a 20-year sentence.
Nikkei - May 28
Reacting to Japan's DUMBEST Laws
akidearest - May 28
There's a lot of unsaid rules in Japan that you're just kind of expected to play catch-up on and nobody ever tells you what the right or wrong thing is to do, you just kind of like learn as you go along.
akidearest - May 28
Assets held by BOJ hit record high
NHK - May 28
The Bank of Japan ended the last fiscal year with more assets than ever before after buying up long-term government bonds as part of its massive monetary easing policy.
NHK - May 28
Japan to enable fighter jet and missile exports to 12 nations
Nikkei - May 28
The Japanese government plans to allow exports of fighter jets, missiles and other arms to 12 countries, including India, Australia as well as some European and Southeast Asian nations, Nikkei has learned. Regulatory changes to allow for the exports could come by next March.
Nikkei - May 28
Coronavirus cases on decline across much of Japan
NHK - May 28
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported 2,630 new cases of the coronavirus in the capital on Friday.
NHK - May 28
Why NOT to Hug Japanese People
Chris Abroad - May 28
Physical contact in Japan is best avoided, especially hugs. In this first animated edition of the Abroad in Japan Podcast we reveal why.
Chris Abroad - May 28
Japan Coast Guard diver sets world record for consecutive pull-ups
NHK - May 28
A diver for the Japan Coast Guard has been recognized as having set the world record for most consecutive pull-ups.
NHK - May 28
Japan confirms 7 more cases of children with unexplained acute hepatitis
NHK - May 27
Japan's health officials have confirmed another seven cases of unexplained acute hepatitis in children, of which reports have been increasing mainly in Western countries.
NHK - May 27
Kishida pledges to restart idled nuclear power plants
Al Jazeera - May 27
Japan will move to restart idled nuclear power plants to make maximum use of nuclear power in order to stabilise energy prices and supply, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said.
Al Jazeera - May 27
Apple Maps Japan receives cycling directions, Look Around expansions
imore.com - May 27
Apple has further updated its Maps software in Japan with cycling directions and expanded Look Around.
imore.com - May 27
