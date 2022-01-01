Japan to approve abortion pill – but partner’s consent will be required

Women in Japan could be forced to seek their partner’s consent before being prescribed the abortion pill, which will reportedly be approved late this year – three decades after it was made available to women in the UK.

Under Japan’s 1948 Maternal Protection Law, consent is already required for surgical abortions – with very few exceptions – a policy that campaigners say tramples over women’s reproductive rights.

“In principle we believe that spousal consent is necessary, even if an abortion is induced by an oral medication,” Yasuhiro Hashimoto, a senior health ministry official, told a parliamentary committee earlier this month, according to Bloomberg.

Campaigners are calling on health authorities to ditch the rule requiring women to gain written consent from their partners before a doctor can prescribe a course of abortion drugs.

Kumi Tsukahara, a founding member of Action for Safe Abortion Japan, said: “‘Spousal consent’ becomes an issue is when there is a disagreement with the spouse or the spouse is forcing the woman to give birth against her will. ...continue reading